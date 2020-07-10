Creamy Ranch Potato and Cauliflower Salad

July 10, 2020 | 1:08pm
Photo courtesy of Ready Set Eat
If you're looking for a light side dish that's still comforting, try this potato and cauliflower salad, tossed with bacon, hard-boiled eggs and celery.
Recipe courtesy of Ready Set Eat
Ingredients
- 1-1/2 Pound red-skinned potatoes, cut in bite-sized pieces (about 4 cups)
- 3 Cups cauliflower florets
- 1/2 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 4 hardboiled eggs, peeled and chopped
- 4 slices cooked bacon, finely chopped
- 1/2 Cup finely chopped red onion
- 1/2 Cup finely chopped celery
- 1 Tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
- 1 Cup Healthy Choice® Creamy Ranch Dressing
- 1 Tablespoon Gulden's® Spicy Brown Mustard
Directions
Place potatoes in a large pot of cold water; bring to a boil. Once the water is boiling, add cauliflower to pot and cook 5 minutes, until potatoes are tender; drain. Place in large bowl and season with salt. Cool 10 minutes
Stir in all remaining ingredients until well blended. Cover and refrigerate until cold, at least 1 hour. Stir before serving.
Servings10
Calories Per Serving240
Total Fat17g26%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated4g19%
Cholesterol78mg26%
Protein6g12%
Carbs16g5%
Vitamin A35µg4%
Vitamin B120.3µg10.6%
Vitamin B60.3mg26.3%
Vitamin C30mg33%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.8%
Vitamin E0.8mg5.5%
Vitamin K44µg37%
Calcium38mg4%
Fiber2g10%
Folate (food)42µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)42µg11%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium27mg7%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg9%
Phosphorus153mg22%
Polyunsaturated7gN/A
Potassium474mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg12%
Sodium391mg16%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg10.1%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water126gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6.5%