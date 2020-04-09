cranberry marinade

April 9, 2020
bitt24/Shutterstock
If you're looking for a taste of the holidays with your dinner, or if you just really love cranberries, try this marinade with any type of meat for a sweet yet tangy twist.
This recipe is courtesy of U.S. Cranberries.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup cranberry juice
- 1/4 Cup heated honey
- 1 Tablespoon lime juice
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
- 4-5 dashes of hot sauce
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1 Teaspoon black pepper
- 1 Tablespoon onion powder
- 1 Tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 Cup soy sauce
Directions
Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and whisk until combined.
Pour marinade into a ziplock bag, reserving a quarter cup for later.
Place your desired meat, fish poultry or vegetables into the bag with the marinade for at least 1 hour.
Once cooked, brush the reserved marinade on meat, fish, poultry or vegetables for an added zing.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving196
Total Fat7g11%
Sugar26gN/A
Saturated1g4.9%
Protein3g7%
Carbs33g11%
Vitamin A0.5µg0.1%
Vitamin B60.1mg8.5%
Vitamin C31mg34%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium31mg3%
Fiber1g4%
Folate (food)9µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)9µg2%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium31mg7%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.8mg5.2%
Phosphorus75mg11%
Polyunsaturated0.9gN/A
Potassium258mg5%
Sodium1815mg76%
Sugars, added17gN/A
Water92gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.6%