Panda Express Orange Chicken

On a cutting board, cut chicken into 1x1-inch cubes; set aside.

In a medium mixing bowl, combine salt, pepper, cornstarch and flour. Whisk to combine.

Add egg, water and 2 tablespoons oil until the mixture reaches the consistency of pancake batter.

Add the chicken to the batter and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

Heat oil in a work or heavy bottom put until it reaches 350 degees.

Gently add the chicken to the oil and cook for 5-6 minutes, until lightly golden brown.

Remove chicken from the oil and transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.