Cool and Easy Gazpacho

July 10, 2020 | 1:57pm
Photo courtesy of Ready Set Eat
This cold gazpacho is made with diced tomatoes, bell peppers and onions.
Recipe courtesy of Ready Set Eat
Ingredients
- 2 cans (14.5 oz each) Hunt's® Diced Tomatoes, undrained
- 3 medium red bell pepper, roasted
- 2 medium cucumbers, peeled, halved lengthwise, seeded and cut into chunks
- 1/4 small red onion, cut into chunks
- 1/4 Cup red wine vinegar
- 1/4 Cup seasoned rice vinegar
- 3 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 2 Tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro or parsley
- Salt and ground black pepper, optional
Directions
Place tomatoes with their juice, the bell peppers, cucumbers, onions, vinegars, oil and cilantro in food processor or blender container; cover.
Process just until blended. (Do not puree. Mixture should still be chunky.) Pour into medium bowl; cover.
Refrigerate at least 1 hour, or until chilled. Season with salt and pepper to taste, if desired.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving120
Total Fat7g11%
Sugar8gN/A
Saturated1g5%
Protein2g5%
Carbs12g4%
Vitamin A126µg14%
Vitamin B60.4mg28%
Vitamin C96mg100%
Vitamin E3mg18%
Vitamin K26µg22%
Calcium69mg7%
Fiber5g18%
Folate (food)45µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)45µg11%
Iron1mg8%
Magnesium34mg8%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg10%
Phosphorus62mg9%
Polyunsaturated0.9gN/A
Potassium534mg11%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg11.9%
Sodium715mg30%
Thiamin (B1)0.8mg70.3%
Water283gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.5%