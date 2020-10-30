  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Coconut Rice with Quinoa and Black Beans

October 30, 2020 | 3:48pm
A vegetarian side dish to prepare the night before
Coconut rice with quinoa and black beans
4kodiak/ iStock / Getty Images Plus

Cook jasmine rice, red quinoa, unsweetened shredded coconut and crushed garlic together. Lay over a bed of black beans and enjoy now or tomorrow. 

This recipe by JeanMarie Brownson appeared in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
40 m
10 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
250
Calories Per Serving
Notes

You can also cook the mixture in a medium saucepan over very low heat for 15 to 20 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/3 Cup jasmine rice
  • 1/3 Cup red quinoa, rinsed, drained
  • 3/4 to 1 Cups unsweetened shredded coconut
  • 3 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained, rinsed
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Hot red pepper sauce

Directions

Put rice and quinoa in a 6-cup rice cooker.

Add 2 2/3 cups water, coconut and garlic; stir well.

Cover; cook according to manufacturer’s instructions.

Put black beans in the bottom of a large serving bowl.

Top with the cooked rice and salt; toss gently to mix.

Serve hot.

Pass hot pepper sauce.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving250
Total Fat7g10%
Sugar0.9gN/A
Saturated5g27%
Protein7g14%
Carbs41g14%
Vitamin B60.2mg12%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin E0.6mg3.9%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium35mg4%
Fiber6g24%
Folate (food)49µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)166µg41%
Folic acid69µgN/A
Iron3mg17%
Magnesium49mg12%
Monounsaturated0.4gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg11%
Phosphorus146mg21%
Polyunsaturated0.4gN/A
Potassium294mg6%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg8.6%
Sodium87mg4%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg23.8%
Water46gN/A
Zinc1mg9%
