Coconut rice with quinoa and black beans

October 30, 2020 | 3:48pm
Cook jasmine rice, red quinoa, unsweetened shredded coconut and crushed garlic together. Lay over a bed of black beans and enjoy now or tomorrow.
This recipe by JeanMarie Brownson appeared in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
You can also cook the mixture in a medium saucepan over very low heat for 15 to 20 minutes.
Ingredients
- 1 1/3 Cup jasmine rice
- 1/3 Cup red quinoa, rinsed, drained
- 3/4 to 1 Cups unsweetened shredded coconut
- 3 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained, rinsed
- 1/2 Teaspoon Hot red pepper sauce
Directions
Put rice and quinoa in a 6-cup rice cooker.
Add 2 2/3 cups water, coconut and garlic; stir well.
Cover; cook according to manufacturer’s instructions.
Put black beans in the bottom of a large serving bowl.
Top with the cooked rice and salt; toss gently to mix.
Serve hot.
Pass hot pepper sauce.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving250
Total Fat7g10%
Sugar0.9gN/A
Saturated5g27%
Protein7g14%
Carbs41g14%
Vitamin B60.2mg12%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin E0.6mg3.9%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium35mg4%
Fiber6g24%
Folate (food)49µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)166µg41%
Folic acid69µgN/A
Iron3mg17%
Magnesium49mg12%
Monounsaturated0.4gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg11%
Phosphorus146mg21%
Polyunsaturated0.4gN/A
Potassium294mg6%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg8.6%
Sodium87mg4%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg23.8%
Water46gN/A
Zinc1mg9%