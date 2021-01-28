Steakhouse Wedge Salad

A retro recipe you may have forgotten about, wedge salads are simulataneously hearty and refreshing. Pair with a big ol' steak and baked potato for a restaurant night at home.
Ingredients
- 4 slices bacon
- 1 head iceberg lettuce
- 1 Cup cherry tomatoes, diced
- 1/2 Cup croutons
- 1 Cup blue cheese
- 1/2 Cup blue cheese crumbles
Directions
Step 1: Cook four slices of bacon however you prefer, be it on the stovetop, in the oven, or in an air fryer. Crumble bacon and set aside.
Step 2: Wash the head of iceberg lettuce, then remove the outer leaves. Cut lettuce in half, and then into half again, creating 4 wedges. Cut away bottom stem from each of the wedges.
Step 3: Assemble salad. On a salad plate, add a wedge of iceberg lettuce, 1 strip's worth of bacon bits, 1/4 cup diced cherry tomatoes, 2 tablespoons croutons, 1/4 cup blue cheese dressing, and 2 tablespoons blue cheese crumbles. Repeat three times.
Step 4: Serve and enjoy!