Steakhouse Wedge Salad

Step 1: Cook four slices of bacon however you prefer, be it on the stovetop, in the oven, or in an air fryer. Crumble bacon and set aside.

Step 2: Wash the head of iceberg lettuce, then remove the outer leaves. Cut lettuce in half, and then into half again, creating 4 wedges. Cut away bottom stem from each of the wedges.

Step 3: Assemble salad. On a salad plate, add a wedge of iceberg lettuce, 1 strip's worth of bacon bits, 1/4 cup diced cherry tomatoes, 2 tablespoons croutons, 1/4 cup blue cheese dressing, and 2 tablespoons blue cheese crumbles. Repeat three times.

Step 4: Serve and enjoy!