4.5
2 ratings

Steakhouse Wedge Salad

January 28, 2021 | 3:12pm
A steakhouse staple, made at home
AS Food studio/Shutterstock

A retro recipe you may have forgotten about, wedge salads are simulataneously hearty and refreshing. Pair with a big ol' steak and baked potato for a restaurant night at home.

Ready in
15 m
5 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
341
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 4 slices bacon
  • 1 head iceberg lettuce
  • 1 Cup cherry tomatoes, diced
  • 1/2 Cup croutons
  • 1 Cup blue cheese
  • 1/2 Cup blue cheese crumbles

Directions

Step 1: Cook four slices of bacon however you prefer, be it on the stovetop, in the oven, or in an air fryer. Crumble bacon and set aside.

Step 2: Wash the head of iceberg lettuce, then remove the outer leaves. Cut lettuce in half, and then into half again, creating 4 wedges. Cut away bottom stem from each of the wedges.

Step 3: Assemble salad. On a salad plate, add a wedge of iceberg lettuce, 1 strip's worth of bacon bits, 1/4 cup diced cherry tomatoes, 2 tablespoons croutons, 1/4 cup blue cheese dressing, and 2 tablespoons blue cheese crumbles. Repeat three times.

Step 4: Serve and enjoy!

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving341
Total Fat27g41%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated13g67%
Cholesterol57mg19%
Protein17g33%
Carbs10g3%
Vitamin A155µg17%
Vitamin B120.8µg31.8%
Vitamin B60.3mg19.4%
Vitamin C10mg11%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.5%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.8%
Vitamin K36µg30%
Calcium300mg30%
Fiber2g9%
Folate (food)64µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)71µg18%
Folic acid4µgN/A
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium30mg7%
Monounsaturated9gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg14%
Phosphorus279mg40%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium480mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg20.6%
Sodium814mg34%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg15.7%
Water201gN/A
Zinc2mg18%
