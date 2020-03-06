  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Classic Mimosa and Flavor Variations

March 6, 2020
Pop the bubbly at your next brunch party
Classic Mimosa & Flavor Variations
Photo courtesy of Leena Asuma, Gals That Brunch

Bright, fresh and dangerously easy to make, these classic mimosas will help you celebrate spring in style. Your friends will love indulging in these fun drinks at your next party, and with lots of flavor and fruit options, there's a choice for everyone.

Recipe courtesy of Leena Asuma, Gals That Brunch

 

Ready in
5 m
4 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
7
Servings
102
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Replace orange juice with cranberry juice, garnish with cranberries and rosemary sprigs

Replace orange juice with grapefruit juice, garnish with orange slice or grapefruit slice

Replace orange juice with pineapple juice, garnish with pineapple slice

Replace orange juice with pomegranate juice, garnish with pomegranate

Replace orange for garnish with strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, limes or lemons

Ingredients

  • 1 bottle of sparkling wine
  • 1 carton of 100% orange juice, pulp free or fresh squeezed
  • 1 orange

Directions

Combine 2 parts sparkling wine with 1 part orange juice in a tall champagne flute (or wine glass).

Garnish with an orange slice.

Nutritional Facts
Servings7
Calories Per Serving102
Sugar4gN/A
Protein0.3g0.7%
Carbs6g2%
Vitamin A3µgN/A
Vitamin C16mg18%
Vitamin K0.4µg0.4%
Calcium18mg2%
Fiber0.5g1.9%
Folate (food)10µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)10µg3%
Iron0.3mg1.8%
Magnesium14mg3%
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.4%
Phosphorus24mg3%
Potassium135mg3%
Sodium5mgN/A
Water120gN/A
Zinc0.1mg1.3%
