Classic Mimosa and Flavor Variations

Bright, fresh and dangerously easy to make, these classic mimosas will help you celebrate spring in style. Your friends will love indulging in these fun drinks at your next party, and with lots of flavor and fruit options, there's a choice for everyone.
Recipe courtesy of Leena Asuma, Gals That Brunch
Notes
Replace orange juice with cranberry juice, garnish with cranberries and rosemary sprigs
Replace orange juice with grapefruit juice, garnish with orange slice or grapefruit slice
Replace orange juice with pineapple juice, garnish with pineapple slice
Replace orange juice with pomegranate juice, garnish with pomegranate
Replace orange for garnish with strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, limes or lemons
Ingredients
- 1 bottle of sparkling wine
- 1 carton of 100% orange juice, pulp free or fresh squeezed
- 1 orange
Directions
Combine 2 parts sparkling wine with 1 part orange juice in a tall champagne flute (or wine glass).
Garnish with an orange slice.