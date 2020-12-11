Classic Beef Wellington

Heat 1/2 teaspoon oil in large nonstick skillet on medium-high heat until hot.

Combine salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Press evenly onto all surfaces of beef Tenderloin Roast.

Place roast in skillet; brown evenly. Remove roast from skillet.

Heat oven to 425°F.

Place mushrooms and shallot into food processor; pulse on and off about 10 times until finely chopped. Do not over process.

Heat remaining 1/2 teaspoon oil in same skillet over medium-high heat until hot.

Add mushrooms and shallot; cook 4 to 6 minutes until tender and all liquid is evaporated, stirring often.

Add wine; cook 2 to 3 minutes until all liquid is evaporated.

Stir in mustard, thyme, remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Cook 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from skillet to medium bowl; cool.

Line rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil and place in oven.

Unfold pastry dough on lightly floured cutting board. Roll pastry out to 12 by 9-inch rectangle; lay dough with shortest edge toward you.

Spread mushroom mixture onto pastry dough, leaving 1/2-inch border around edge of dough.

Place roast in center of mushrooms.

Fold pastry dough neatly around roast, stretching dough if necessary. Cut off excess pastry dough; press to seal overlapping edges.

Remove baking sheet from oven and dust lightly with flour. Place pastry-wrapped roast, seam-side down, on baking sheet. Cut 4 (2-inch) vents in top of pastry.

Bake in 425°F oven 35 to 50 minutes or until golden brown and instant-read thermometer inserted into center of roast registers 135°F for medium rare; 150°F for medium.

Transfer Beef Wellington to carving board. Let stand 10 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.)

Carve into slices and serve with your favorite vegetables.