cinnamon babka

In the bowl of a standing mixer, whisk together the flour, sugar, yeast and orange zest.

Add the eggs and water and mix on medium speed until the dough begins to come together, about three minutes.

Add the salt and then start adding the butter a small amount at a time.

Continue to beat on medium speed (do not be shy) while gradually adding the butter a few cubes at a time.

Allow the butter to be fully incorporated before adding more.

Occasionally, scrape down the sides with a spatula, and if the sides look greasy, dust them with some flour. The entire process of adding the butter should take around ten minutes. At the end, you should have a smooth, shiny, but not greasy, dough.

Spray a large bowl with nonstick spray or apply a light coating of oil.

Place the dough in the bowl, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 8 hours and up to 24.

The dough will not double in size but will be noticeably risen.

Divide the dough in two equal halves.

Spray two loaf pans with nonstick baking spray.

On a well-floured board using a well-floured pin, roll out one of the dough halves into a rectangle approximately 14x11 inches with the long side closest to you.

Turn the dough and add more flour as necessary to keep it from sticking.

Using a pastry brush, brush the dough with half the melted butter, leaving a one-inch border around the edge.