chocolate chip cookies

There's a reason your grandma's recipes are your favorite. They're classic and don't shy away from ingredients like butter and salt. This no-frills chocolate chip cookie recipe will make grandma proud. It's packed with love ... and chocolate.
This recipe is by Leah Eskin and was originially published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Cup dark-brown sugar
- 2 sticks (1 cup) unsalted butter, cut up
- 2 whole eggs
- 1 egg white
- 2 Teaspoons vanilla
- 1 heaping teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 Teaspoon baking soda
- 2 1/4 Cups flour
- 1 bag (10 ounces) bittersweet chocolate chips or disks
Directions
Measure brown sugar into a mixing bowl.
Settle butter in a medium saucepan. Set over medium heat. Butter will melt, foam and — after another 5 or so minutes — brown. When the bottom of the pan is speckled with brown bits, scrape butter and bits over the sugar in the bowl. Stir.
Stir in, one at a time, in order: eggs, egg white, vanilla, salt, baking soda, flour.
Let dough rest until no longer hot (to avoid melting chocolate). Stir in chips or disks. Using a 2-tablespoon scoop, scoop 32 balls of dough. Line them up, shoulder to shoulder, on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Freeze solid, about 2 hours. When frozen, store dough balls in a zip-close bag.
At cookie time, line a baking sheet with parchment. Choose the optimum number of cookie balls and settle them on the parchment, leaving 3 inches space between balls. Bake at 325 degrees on the center rack until shiny on top and just set, 14 to 16 minutes. Munch warm.