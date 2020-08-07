August 7, 2020 | 3:28pm
Courtesy of Ready Set Eat
Whether you're having this treat with a cup of coffee during breakfast or for dessert with a side of ice cream, these chocolate cake waffles will blow your mind.
Recipe courtesy of Ready Set Eat
Ingredients
- 1 pkg (15.25 oz each) Duncan Hines® Classic Dark Chocolate Fudge Cake Mix
- 1/2 Cup water
- 3 eggs
- 1/3 Cup vegetable oil
- PAM® Original No-Stick Cooking Spray
- 1 Cup chopped fresh strawberries
- chocolate syrup and Reddi-wip®, for serving
Directions
Blend cake mix, water, oil and eggs in large mixing bowl on low speed until moistened (about 30 seconds). Beat on medium speed for 2 minutes.
Spray grids of waffle iron with cooking spray and preheat according to manufacturer’s instructions.
Pour batter into waffle iron according to manufacturer’s instructions. Cook for about one minute, until cooked through and crispy.
Remove waffle from iron and serve immediately or keep warm until ready to serve. Garnish with strawberries, chocolate syrup and Reddi-wip as desired.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving369
Total Fat21g32%
Sugar24gN/A
Saturated3g15%
Cholesterol60mg20%
Protein5g11%
Carbs45g15%
Vitamin A27µg3%
Vitamin B120.1µg6%
Vitamin C11mg12%
Vitamin D0.3µg2.2%
Vitamin E3mg19%
Vitamin K3µg2%
Calcium94mg9%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)20µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)64µg16%
Folic acid25µgN/A
Iron3mg16%
Magnesium33mg8%
Monounsaturated12gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg6%
Phosphorus189mg27%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium241mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg12.8%
Sodium474mg20%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg8.6%
Water48gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6.4%