Chocolate Cake Waffles

Blend cake mix, water, oil and eggs in large mixing bowl on low speed until moistened (about 30 seconds). Beat on medium speed for 2 minutes.

Spray grids of waffle iron with cooking spray and preheat according to manufacturer’s instructions.

Pour batter into waffle iron according to manufacturer’s instructions. Cook for about one minute, until cooked through and crispy.

Remove waffle from iron and serve immediately or keep warm until ready to serve. Garnish with strawberries, chocolate syrup and Reddi-wip as desired.