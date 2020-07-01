July 1, 2020 | 3:37pm
© Bhofack2/Dreamstime.com
Chippers seamlessly blend sweet and salty flavors into one notable dessert. This recipe pays homage to North Dakota's agricultural history and their iconic state snack.
Ingredients
- 5 ounces wavy chips (about half the bag)
- 1 Cup milk chocolate
Directions
Melt the chocolate and stir until it's smooth.
Dip half the chip into the melted chocolate and lay on a sheet of parchment paper.
Once all of the chips have been dipped in chocolate and have settled on the parchment paper, place the chippers into the fridge overnight.