4.5
2 ratings

Chippers

July 1, 2020 | 3:37pm
You no longer have to choose between sweet and salty
© Bhofack2/Dreamstime.com

Chippers seamlessly blend sweet and salty flavors into one notable dessert. This recipe pays homage to North Dakota's agricultural history and their iconic state snack. 

 

Ready in
24 h and 20 m
20 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
5
Servings

Ingredients

  • 5 ounces wavy chips (about half the bag)
  • 1 Cup milk chocolate

Directions

Melt the chocolate and stir until it's smooth. 

Dip half the chip into the melted chocolate and lay on a sheet of parchment paper. 

Once all of the chips have been dipped in chocolate and have settled on the parchment paper, place the chippers into the fridge overnight. 

