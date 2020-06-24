Chinese Egg Tart

Spray the cups of a mini muffin pan with nonstick spray or grease with olive oil.

Lay puff pastry across a cutting board. Using a cookie cutter or the edge of a drinking glass, cut out 3-inch circles from the puff pastry, then nestle each circle into the cups of the muffin pan. Repeat with the remaining puff pastry until all cups are filled. Transfer filled muffin pan to the refrigerator.

In a large bowl, whisk together eggs and evaporated milk. Add sugar water and vanilla, and continue to whisk until well combined. Strain the mixture through a fine mesh strainer.

Preheat oven to 400F. Remove muffin pan from refrigerator. Fill each empty pastry shell almost to the top with custard, then transfer muffin pan to a sheet tray and bake for 10 minutes.

Reduce oven temperature to 350F and bake tarts for another 5 minutes, or until custard is set and slightly browned on top. Remove tarts from the oven and let cool slightly. Carefully remove each tart from the muffin pan.

In a small bowl, mix honey with orange juice until blended. Drizzle mixture over each tart and serve immediately.