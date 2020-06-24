  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Chinese Egg Tart

June 24, 2020 | 12:18pm
Try making this traditional pastry
Photo courtesy of Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs

This recipe's version of a tart is made special by its custardy base with flavors of honey and orange juice.

Recipe courtesy of Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs

Ready in
45 m
30 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
3
Servings
371
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 sheet frozen puff pastry
  • 3 Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs, room temperature
  • 1/2 Cup evaporated milk, room temperature
  • 1/2 Cup sugar, dissolved in 3/4 cup hot water
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla
  • 3 Tablespoons honey
  • 1/2 orange, juiced

Directions

Spray the cups of a mini muffin pan with nonstick spray or grease with olive oil.

Lay puff pastry across a cutting board. Using a cookie cutter or the edge of a drinking glass, cut out 3-inch circles from the puff pastry, then nestle each circle into the cups of the muffin pan. Repeat with the remaining puff pastry until all cups are filled. Transfer filled muffin pan to the refrigerator.

In a large bowl, whisk together eggs and evaporated milk. Add sugar water and vanilla, and continue to whisk until well combined. Strain the mixture through a fine mesh strainer.

Preheat oven to 400F. Remove muffin pan from refrigerator. Fill each empty pastry shell almost to the top with custard, then transfer muffin pan to a sheet tray and bake for 10 minutes.

Reduce oven temperature to 350F and bake tarts for another 5 minutes, or until custard is set and slightly browned on top. Remove tarts from the oven and let cool slightly. Carefully remove each tart from the muffin pan.

In a small bowl, mix honey with orange juice until blended. Drizzle mixture over each tart and serve immediately.

Nutritional Facts
Servings3
Calories Per Serving371
Total Fat10g16%
Sugar57gN/A
Saturated4g20%
Cholesterol172mg57%
Protein9g18%
Carbs62g21%
Vitamin A99µg11%
Vitamin B120.4µg18.7%
Vitamin B60.1mg8.8%
Vitamin C13mg14%
Vitamin D2µg11%
Vitamin E0.6mg4%
Vitamin K2µg1%
Calcium145mg15%
Fiber0.7g2.8%
Folate (food)32µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)41µg10%
Folic acid5µgN/A
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium19mg5%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.6mg3.5%
Phosphorus179mg26%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium245mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg29%
Sodium128mg5%
Sugars, added51gN/A
Water88gN/A
Zinc1mg9%
