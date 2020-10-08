chili roasted squash

Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.

Preheat oven at least 30 minutes in advance so that it gets super hot.

On a baking sheet, add squash, jalapeños, salt and chili seasoning, and swirl in the olive oil.

Mix together and arrange squash so that it’s spread out in the pan.

Don’t crowd the pan—if there are too many veggies on the sheet pan, they will steam and get mushy.

Bake for 50 minutes (no need to mix or shake the pan).

Once done and while the squash is hot, add the lime zest.