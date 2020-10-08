  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Chili Roasted Squash

October 8, 2020 | 11:05am
Up the ante on ordinary roasted squash
Chili Roasted Squash
Courtesy of Jason Goldstein

Jalapeños and a sprinkle of chili seasoning give this simple side dish an extra kick of flavor.

Recipe courtesy of Jason Goldstein.

Ready in
1 h
10 m
(prepare time)
50 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
69
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Veggies cut smaller will roast faster and become more crisp.

Don’t open the oven to check! You’ll let the heat out and the squash will be less crispy.

Ingredients

  • 1 small butternut squash, peeled and chopped (pre-cut, 1 pound)
  • 2 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 Teaspoons salt
  • 1 Teaspoon pepper
  • 2 jalapeños with seeds cut into large chunks (to avoid burning)
  • 1 Teaspoon chili seasoning
  • 1 lime (use only the zest)

Directions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.

Preheat oven at least 30 minutes in advance so that it gets super hot.

On a baking sheet, add squash, jalapeños, salt and chili seasoning, and swirl in the olive oil.

Mix together and arrange squash so that it’s spread out in the pan.

Don’t crowd the pan—if there are too many veggies on the sheet pan, they will steam and get mushy.

Bake for 50 minutes (no need to mix or shake the pan).

Once done and while the squash is hot, add the lime zest.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving69
Total Fat5g7%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated0.6g3.2%
Protein0.7g1.4%
Carbs8g3%
Vitamin A269µg30%
Vitamin B60.1mg7.9%
Vitamin C19mg21%
Vitamin E2mg10%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium31mg3%
Fiber2g6%
Folate (food)16µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)16µg4%
Iron0.5mg2.9%
Magnesium19mg5%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.7mg4.3%
Phosphorus20mg3%
Polyunsaturated0.5gN/A
Potassium205mg4%
Sodium166mg7%
Water57gN/A
