chicken pot pie

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Take pie crusts out of package. If you have purchased the ones in the tins take one tin out and thaw on counter. Turn the second tin upside down as it thaws.

While that is thawing mix together in a large bowl the shredded chicken, hashbrowns, peas & carrots, onion (optional) and gravy.

Add salt & pepper to taste.

When pie crust has thawed (15 minutes usually) add pot pie ingredients into pie tin with crust.

Then take the upside down crust and gently place it on top of the pie carefully. Spread it out and pinch the two pie crusts together on the seams.

Poke a few holes with a knife or fork on top of pie.

Cover and freeze if you want this as a freezer meal, or place in oven at 350 degrees and cook for 35-45 minutes until top is golden brown and you can hear the inside is bubbling.

To cook from frozen

Poke a few holes in the top of the crust.

Thaw in your fridge in the morning and while partially still frozen later that night bake at 350 for an hour or hour and 15 minutes. You'll know when it's done when it's bubbling even through the middle holes.

Thaw completely for 24 hours in your fridge. Then it's bake for 35-45 minutes or till bubbly.

Place completely frozen in oven and bake until bubbly. This could take 1 1/2 hours or longer.