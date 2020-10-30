Chicken, Pasta and Vegetable Casserole

October 30, 2020 | 2:23pm
This casserole is a hearty, colorful dish thanks to the assortment of vegetables. Pasta, chicken and one secret ingredient will make this casserole a family favorite.
Courtesy of Campbell Soup Company
Ingredients
- 1 can (10 1/2 ounces) Campbell’s® Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup or Campbell's® Condensed 98% Fat Free Cream of Chicken Soup
- 3/4 Cups water
- 1 bag (about 16 ounces) frozen vegetable blend with pasta (broccoli, carrots)
- 2 Cups cubed boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cooked
- 1 Cup Pepperidge Farm® Herb Seasoned Stuffing
- 2 Tablespoons butter, melted
Directions
Stir the soup, water, vegetable pasta blend and chicken in a 2-quart shallow baking dish. Stir the stuffing and butter in a small bowl. Sprinkle over the chicken mixture.
Bake at 400°F. for 35 minutes or until the chicken mixture is hot.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving729
Total Fat15g23%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated6g30%
Cholesterol104mg35%
Protein44g87%
Carbs101g34%
Vitamin A88µg10%
Vitamin B120.3µg10.5%
Vitamin B61mg85%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.7%
Vitamin E1mg9%
Vitamin K4µg3%
Calcium57mg6%
Fiber4g16%
Folate (food)45µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)64µg16%
Folic acid12µgN/A
Iron3mg18%
Magnesium101mg24%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)14mg87%
Phosphorus500mg71%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium704mg15%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg27.9%
Sodium783mg33%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg25.3%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water203gN/A
Zinc3mg25%