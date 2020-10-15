October 15, 2020 | 3:51pm
Fill your home with great scents and your belly with great food by preparing this chicken bruschetta pasta.
Courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 1 package McCormick® Savory Tasty Seasoning Mix, divided
- 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 Pound boneless skinless chicken breast, cut into 1-inch chunks
- 1 small yellow onion, chopped
- 1 container (32 ounces) Kitchen Basics® All Natural Original Chicken Stock
- 1 can (14 1/2 ounces) petite diced tomatoes, undrainded
- 8 Ounces uncooked pasta, such as fusilli, penne or bow-tie
- 1 Cup bite-size mozzarella cheese balls (or shredded mozzarella)
Directions
Heat oil in large deep skillet on medium-high heat.
Add chicken and 1 tbsp. of the Seasoning Mix; cook and stir 5 minutes or until browned.
Remove chicken.
Add onion to skillet; cook and stir 3 minutes or until softened.
Add stock, tomatoes and remaining Seasoning Mix to skillet; bring to boil, stirring to release browned bits from bottom of skillet.
Stir in pasta.
Cook 15 to 20 minutes or until pasta is tender, stirring occasionally.
Return chicken to skillet.
Stir in mozzarella.
Cook 2 minutes or until chicken is heated through.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving462
Total Fat18g27%
Sugar6gN/A
Saturated8g40%
Cholesterol98mg33%
Protein36g72%
Carbs39g13%
Vitamin A107µg12%
Vitamin B120.5µg19.8%
Vitamin B60.9mg68.1%
Vitamin C10mg11%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.4%
Vitamin E2mg10%
Vitamin K9µg8%
Calcium298mg30%
Fiber3g11%
Folate (food)33µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)33µg8%
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium66mg16%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)11mg68%
Phosphorus468mg67%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium681mg14%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg34.2%
Sodium639mg27%
Thiamin (B1)0.6mg47.2%
Water295gN/A
Zinc2mg22%