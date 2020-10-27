  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Chewy Ginger Molasses Cookies

October 27, 2020 | 4:27pm
The must have holiday cookie
Courtesy of Happy Money Saver

Holidays are the ideal time to have a stack of comfort foods on deck. And what's more comforting than a big plate of cookies? These chewy ginger molasses cookies will transport you straight to cooking in the kitchen with grandma on Christmas morning. 

Recipe courtesy of Happy Money Saver

Ready in
40 m
10 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
24
Servings
204
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup butter
  • 1-1/2 Cup sugar
  • 1 large egg
  • 2/3 Cups molasses
  • 1 Teaspoon baking powder
  • 2 Teaspoons baking soda
  • 3 Cups flour
  • 1/4 Teaspoon cloves
  • 1 Teaspoon ground ginger
  • 2 Teaspoons cinnamon
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt

To make it now

To make ahead and freeze

To cook from frozen

Directions

In a medium bowl, using an electric hand mixer, beat butter, sugar, egg and molasses together on low for one minute, until well combined.

Add baking powder, baking soda, flour, cloves, ginger, cinnamon and salt. Mix on low just until blended, do not overmix.

Roll into 1 inch balls. Then roll in sugar until all sides coated.

To make it now

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Place cookie balls after being rolled in sugar on a baking sheet, spacing 2-3 inches apart.

Bake, one sheet at a time in preheated oven for 6 – 8 minutes, until edges of cookies are just starting to turn golden brown.

Remove from oven and let cool on baking sheet for 2 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack for at least 5 minutes.

To make ahead and freeze

To bake first & freeze: Bake as directed above.

Allow to cool.

Then place cookies on a parchment lined baking sheet, without touching and flash freeze 30-40 minutes until frozen.

Remove and transfer to gallon sized freezer safe bag. Seal, removing as much air as possible and freeze.

To freeze raw cookie dough: Place cookie balls after being rolled in sugar directly into a labeled gallon sized freezer safe bag. Seal, removing as much air as possible and freeze.

To cook from frozen

Place frozen cookie dough balls on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, spacing 2-3 inches apart.

Let thaw for about 5 minutes while oven preheats.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Bake, one sheet at a time in preheated oven for 8 to 9 minutes, until edges of cookies are just starting to turn golden brown.

Remove from oven and let cool on baking sheet for 2 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack for at least 5 minutes.

Nutritional Facts
Servings24
Calories Per Serving204
Total Fat8g12%
Sugar20gN/A
Saturated5g25%
Cholesterol28mg9%
Protein2g4%
Carbs32g11%
Vitamin A68µg8%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.2%
Vitamin E0.3mg1.7%
Vitamin K0.8µg0.7%
Calcium42mg4%
Fiber0.6g2.2%
Folate (food)5µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)5µg1%
Iron0.7mg4%
Magnesium27mg6%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.9%
Phosphorus45mg6%
Polyunsaturated0.4gN/A
Potassium161mg3%
Sodium128mg5%
Sugars, added19gN/A
Trans0.3gN/A
Water7gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.6%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Chewy Ginger Molasses Cookies