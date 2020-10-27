Holidays are the ideal time to have a stack of comfort foods on deck. And what's more comforting than a big plate of cookies? These chewy ginger molasses cookies will transport you straight to cooking in the kitchen with grandma on Christmas morning.
Recipe courtesy of Happy Money Saver
Ingredients
- 1 Cup butter
- 1-1/2 Cup sugar
- 1 large egg
- 2/3 Cups molasses
- 1 Teaspoon baking powder
- 2 Teaspoons baking soda
- 3 Cups flour
- 1/4 Teaspoon cloves
- 1 Teaspoon ground ginger
- 2 Teaspoons cinnamon
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
To make it now
To make ahead and freeze
To cook from frozen
Directions
In a medium bowl, using an electric hand mixer, beat butter, sugar, egg and molasses together on low for one minute, until well combined.
Add baking powder, baking soda, flour, cloves, ginger, cinnamon and salt. Mix on low just until blended, do not overmix.
Roll into 1 inch balls. Then roll in sugar until all sides coated.
To make it now
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Place cookie balls after being rolled in sugar on a baking sheet, spacing 2-3 inches apart.
Bake, one sheet at a time in preheated oven for 6 – 8 minutes, until edges of cookies are just starting to turn golden brown.
Remove from oven and let cool on baking sheet for 2 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack for at least 5 minutes.
To make ahead and freeze
To bake first & freeze: Bake as directed above.
Allow to cool.
Then place cookies on a parchment lined baking sheet, without touching and flash freeze 30-40 minutes until frozen.
Remove and transfer to gallon sized freezer safe bag. Seal, removing as much air as possible and freeze.
To freeze raw cookie dough: Place cookie balls after being rolled in sugar directly into a labeled gallon sized freezer safe bag. Seal, removing as much air as possible and freeze.
To cook from frozen
Place frozen cookie dough balls on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, spacing 2-3 inches apart.
Let thaw for about 5 minutes while oven preheats.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Bake, one sheet at a time in preheated oven for 8 to 9 minutes, until edges of cookies are just starting to turn golden brown.
Remove from oven and let cool on baking sheet for 2 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack for at least 5 minutes.