Tart Cherry Orange Pistachio Loaf

Preheat oven to 350F. Grease a loaf pan.

Place bananas, orange juice, eggs, maple syrup, oil, and vanilla in a blender and blend until smooth.

Whisk together almond flour, oat flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt and orange zest in a large mixing bowl. Add wet ingredients and mix until smooth. Fold in tart cherries and pistachios (I love this silicone spatula).

Pour mixture into loaf pan and bake for 55 minutes, or until a knife comes out almost clean. Cool completely before slicing. Store cooled bread in an air-tight container on the counter for up to 5 days (or store in the refrigerator).