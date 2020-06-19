Tart Cherry Orange Pistachio Loaf

This cherry orange pistachio bread combines overripe bananas with orange juice, maple syrup and dried tart cherries for a great dessert the whole family will love.
Recipe courtesy of Choose Cherries
Ingredients
- 2 medium overripe (brown and spotted) bananas
- 1/4 Cup orange juice
- 2 large eggs
- 1/3 Cup pure maple syrup
- 1/4 Cup avocado or melted coconut oil
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 1/4 Cup super fine almond flour, packed
- 1 Cup certified GF oat flour
- 1 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 Teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon fine sea salt
- 1 Tablespoon orange zest (from 2 medium oranges)
- 1/3 Cup pistachios, chopped
- 3/4 Cups Montmorency dried tart cherries
Directions
Preheat oven to 350F. Grease a loaf pan.
Place bananas, orange juice, eggs, maple syrup, oil, and vanilla in a blender and blend until smooth.
Whisk together almond flour, oat flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt and orange zest in a large mixing bowl. Add wet ingredients and mix until smooth. Fold in tart cherries and pistachios (I love this silicone spatula).
Pour mixture into loaf pan and bake for 55 minutes, or until a knife comes out almost clean. Cool completely before slicing. Store cooled bread in an air-tight container on the counter for up to 5 days (or store in the refrigerator).