
4.5
2 ratings

Tart Cherry Orange Pistachio Loaf

June 19, 2020 | 10:41am
Bread with a twist
Photo courtesy of Choose Cherries

This cherry orange pistachio bread combines overripe bananas with orange juice, maple syrup and dried tart cherries for a great dessert the whole family will love. 

Recipe courtesy of Choose Cherries

Ready in
1 h and 5 m
10 m
(prepare time)
55 m
(cook time)
10
Servings
267
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 medium overripe (brown and spotted) bananas
  • 1/4 Cup orange juice
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/3 Cup pure maple syrup
  • 1/4 Cup avocado or melted coconut oil
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 1/4 Cup super fine almond flour, packed
  • 1 Cup certified GF oat flour
  • 1 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 Teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 1 Tablespoon orange zest (from 2 medium oranges)
  • 1/3 Cup pistachios, chopped
  • 3/4 Cups Montmorency dried tart cherries

Directions

Preheat oven to 350F. Grease a loaf pan.

Place bananas, orange juice, eggs, maple syrup, oil, and vanilla in a blender and blend until smooth.

Whisk together almond flour, oat flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt and orange zest in a large mixing bowl. Add wet ingredients and mix until smooth. Fold in tart cherries and pistachios (I love this silicone spatula).

Pour mixture into loaf pan and bake for 55 minutes, or until a knife comes out almost clean. Cool completely before slicing. Store cooled bread in an air-tight container on the counter for up to 5 days (or store in the refrigerator).

Nutritional Facts
Servings10
Calories Per Serving267
Total Fat16g25%
Sugar12gN/A
Saturated6g30%
Cholesterol37mg12%
Protein7g14%
Carbs25g8%
Vitamin A26µg3%
Vitamin B60.2mg14.9%
Vitamin C7mg8%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.3%
Vitamin E0.3mg2.1%
Vitamin K0.8µg0.6%
Calcium58mg6%
Fiber3g14%
Folate (food)18µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)18µg4%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium32mg8%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.5mg2.8%
Phosphorus184mg26%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium336mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg17.2%
Sodium226mg9%
Sugars, added6gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11.3%
Water46gN/A
Zinc0.8mg6.9%
