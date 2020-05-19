May 19, 2020
natashamam/Shutterstock
Whether you're looking for a quick breakfast or a sweet treat after dinner, this cherry mocha smoothie will satisfy your needs.
Ingredients
- 3/4 Cups cold brew coffee
- 1/2 Teaspoon unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 Dash of ground cinnamon
- 2 Cups frozen Dole Dark Sweet Cherries
- 1/3 Cup almond milk
- 1 Teaspoon honey, optional
Directions
Combine coffee, cocoa, cinnamon, cherries, almond milk, and honey in blender. Cover; blend until smooth.
Servings2
Calories Per Serving177
Total Fat0.9g1.4%
Sugar40gN/A
Saturated0.3g1.3%
Protein2g4%
Carbs44g15%
Vitamin A20µg2%
Vitamin C9mg10%
Vitamin E2mg10%
Vitamin K4µg3%
Calcium105mg11%
Fiber4g17%
Folate (food)14µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)14µg3%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium30mg7%
Monounsaturated1gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg8%
Phosphorus69mg10%
Polyunsaturated0.6gN/A
Potassium451mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg14.7%
Sodium38mg2%
Sugars, added40gN/A
Water483gN/A
Zinc0.3mg3%
Tags