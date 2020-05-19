  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Cherry Mocha Smoothie

May 19, 2020
Start your day with this energizing smoothie
natashamam/Shutterstock

Whether you're looking for a quick breakfast or a sweet treat after dinner, this cherry mocha smoothie will satisfy your needs.

This recipe is courtesy of Dole.

Ready in
6 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
177
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
9 Quick and Easy Winter Superfood Smoothie Recipes
15 Smoothie Recipes That Will Mask the Taste of Kale
10 Green Smoothie Recipes That Will Make You Love Your Vegetables

Ingredients

  • 3/4 Cups cold brew coffee
  • 1/2 Teaspoon unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1 Dash of ground cinnamon
  • 2 Cups frozen Dole Dark Sweet Cherries
  • 1/3 Cup almond milk
  • 1 Teaspoon honey, optional

Directions

Combine coffee, cocoa, cinnamon, cherries, almond milk, and honey in blender. Cover; blend until smooth.

Nutritional Facts
Servings2
Calories Per Serving177
Total Fat0.9g1.4%
Sugar40gN/A
Saturated0.3g1.3%
Protein2g4%
Carbs44g15%
Vitamin A20µg2%
Vitamin C9mg10%
Vitamin E2mg10%
Vitamin K4µg3%
Calcium105mg11%
Fiber4g17%
Folate (food)14µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)14µg3%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium30mg7%
Monounsaturated1gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg8%
Phosphorus69mg10%
Polyunsaturated0.6gN/A
Potassium451mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg14.7%
Sodium38mg2%
Sugars, added40gN/A
Water483gN/A
Zinc0.3mg3%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes