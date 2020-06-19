Tart Cherry Funnel Cake Sundaes

In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, water, light brown sugar, and almond extract. In a medium size bowl whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and whisk well to combine. Transfer batter to a gallon zip lock bag and set aside.

Drain water packed cherries and transfer to a medium bowl. Add cherry pie filling and mix well to combine. Set aside.

Pour enough oil into a small cast iron skillet to reach halfway up the sides. Place skillet over medium/high heat until oil reaches 375 degrees F. Lower heat on oil slightly to maintain temperature and not overheat.

Snip a small corner off the ziplock bag and pipe a squiggly circle of batter into the hot oil about 4-5 inches in diameter. Cook for about 1 minute or until underside of funnel cake is golden brown. Flip and cook for an additional minute or until funnel cake is cooked through. Remove and drain on paper towels. Repeat with remaining batter.

Top warm funnel cakes with a sprinkling of powdered sugar, a few spoonfuls of tart cherry topping, and a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Serve and enjoy!