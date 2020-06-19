Tart Cherry Dump Cake

June 19, 2020 | 9:57am
Photo courtesy of Choose Cherries
This delicious cherry tart dump cake can be made with just three ingredients. It's the perfect addition to birthday parties and backyard barbecues.
Recipe courtesy of Choose Cherries
Ingredients
- 2 (21-ounce) cans tart cherry pie filling
- 1 box white or yellow cake mix
- 1/2 Cup butter (1 stick), melted
Directions
Dump both cans of cherry pie filling into a 9×13-inch baking dish.
Sprinkle the cake mix over the top and drizzle with melted butter.
Bake at 350 degrees until golden brown and bubbly, about 45 minutes to 1 hour.
Serve warm with whipped cream or ice cream.
Servings10
Calories Per Serving413
Total Fat11g17%
Sugar23gN/A
Saturated7g33%
Cholesterol24mg8%
Protein2g5%
Carbs76g25%
Vitamin A89µg10%
Vitamin C4mg5%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.1%
Vitamin E0.7mg5%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium126mg13%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)11µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)62µg15%
Folic acid30µgN/A
Iron1mg8%
Magnesium14mg3%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg9%
Phosphorus183mg26%
Polyunsaturated0.5gN/A
Potassium152mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg11.1%
Sodium404mg17%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg12.6%
Trans0.5gN/A
Water90gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.9%