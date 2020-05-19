Quick Cherry Chocolate Chip Frozen Yogurt

May 19, 2020 | 5:27pm
Four ingredients is all you need for this seriously satisfying dessert.
Ingredients
- 3 Cups frozen Dole Dark Sweet Cherries
- 1 Cup vanilla Greek yogurt
- 1 Tablespoon agave nectar
- 1/4 Cup semi-sweet chocolate chips, finely chopped
Directions
Combine cherries, yogurt, and agave in blender. Cover; blend until smooth, scraping down sides as needed.
Fold in chocolate and transfer mixture to a freezer-safe container. Freeze for 2 hours, or until firm.
Serve immediately if a soft-serve texture is desired.
Servings5
Calories Per Serving205
Total Fat6g9%
Sugar33gN/A
Saturated3g17%
Cholesterol8mg3%
Protein5g11%
Carbs37g12%
Vitamin A12µg1%
Vitamin C6mg6%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.5%
Vitamin K3µg2%
Calcium55mg5%
Fiber3g12%
Folate (food)7µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)7µg2%
Iron0.8mg4.5%
Magnesium24mg6%
Monounsaturated0.9gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.6mg4%
Phosphorus39mg6%
Polyunsaturated0.2gN/A
Potassium255mg5%
Sodium32mg1%
Sugars, added32gN/A
Water123gN/A
Zinc0.3mg2.6%
