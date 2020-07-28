Cheesy Meatloaf Parmesan

Preheat the oven to 350 F.

In a bowl combine the ricotta cheese, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, four teaspoons of Parmesan cheese, salt and pepper. Mix all the ingredients so they are incorporated into the cheese. This will allow even seasoning throughout the meat.

Add the meat to the cheese mixture. Season the meat with a pinch of salt and pepper. Now, add the eggs and breadcrumbs. Mix all the ingredients together with your less dominate hand to avoid over mixing. Mix until all the cheese mixture is combined evenly with the meat.

Divide the meat into 2 halves. Place one half on sheet tray. Press down in the middle of meat to form an indentation with borders.

Add 1/2 mozzarella cheese into the meat indentation. Next, add the other 1/2 of the meat on top. Form a loaf shape and seal in the edges.

Add tomato sauce on top and spread evenly over the meatloaf.

Bake in the oven on the top rack for 40 minutes.

Take meatloaf out and top with remaining mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Cook an additional 10 minutes until the cheese is bubbling.