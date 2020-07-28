  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Cheesy Meatloaf Parmesan

July 28, 2020
Ooey-gooey and delicious
Cheesy Meatloaf Parmesan
Courtesy of Jason Goldstein

This recipe combines two classic dishes into one tasty dinner. It's meatloaf night, Italian-style.

Recipe courtesy of Jason Goldstein, of Chopy Happy 

Ready in
1 h
10 m
(prepare time)
50 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
1166
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
8 Easy Meatloaf Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 Pounds ground beef (80/20 is best)
  • 1/2 Cup ricotta
  • 1 Pound mozzarella cut into small pieces and divided in half
  • 1 jar of your favorite tomato sauce
  • 1/2 Cup Parmesan cheese (grated)
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 Cup breadcrumbs
  • 2 pinches of salt
  • 2 pinches of pepper
  • 1 Teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 Teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • 1/2 Teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 1 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 F.

In a bowl combine the ricotta cheese, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, four teaspoons of Parmesan cheese, salt and pepper. Mix all the ingredients so they are incorporated into the cheese. This will allow even seasoning throughout the meat.

Add the meat to the cheese mixture. Season the meat with a pinch of salt and pepper. Now, add the eggs and breadcrumbs. Mix all the ingredients together with your less dominate hand to avoid over mixing. Mix until all the cheese mixture is combined evenly with the meat.

Divide the meat into 2 halves. Place one half on sheet tray. Press down in the middle of meat to form an indentation with borders. 

Add 1/2 mozzarella cheese into the meat indentation. Next, add the other 1/2 of the meat on top. Form a loaf shape and seal in the edges.

Add tomato sauce on top and spread evenly over the meatloaf.

Bake in the oven on the top rack for 40 minutes.

Take meatloaf out and top with remaining mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Cook an additional 10 minutes until the cheese is bubbling.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving1166
Total Fat86g100%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated39g100%
Cholesterol359mg100%
Protein79g100%
Carbs16g5%
Vitamin A337µg37%
Vitamin B128µg100%
Vitamin B60.9mg69%
Vitamin C4mg5%
Vitamin D1µg8%
Vitamin E2mg11%
Vitamin K17µg14%
Calcium943mg94%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)48µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)67µg17%
Folic acid11µgN/A
Iron7mg37%
Magnesium86mg20%
Monounsaturated33gN/A
Niacin (B3)11mg68%
Phosphorus1014mg100%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium891mg19%
Riboflavin (B2)0.9mg72.9%
Sodium1274mg53%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg24.8%
Trans3gN/A
Water271gN/A
Zinc14mg100%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
easy dinner recipes
easy meatloaf recipes