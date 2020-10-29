Cheesy Mashed Potato Casserole

Preheat oven to 400ºF. Spray a 13 x 9 in pan with non-stick cooking spray.

Boil potatoes, about 20 minutes or until soft.

Drain potatoes and mash.

Combine mashed potatoes with sour cream, milk, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and black pepper.

Stir in 1/2 cup cheddar cheese, 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese and 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese.

Add to a casserole dish, top with Panko crumbs, remaining cheese and green onions.

Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 20 minutes or until potatoes are warmed thoroughly.