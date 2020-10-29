Cheesy Mashed Potato Casserole

October 29, 2020
When you're in the mood for a comfort dish, nothing is better than cheesy potatoes. This casserole is cheesy to the max and topped with crunchy Panko crumbs.
Ingredients
- 4 Pounds Russet potatoes, chopped
- 1/4 Cup butter
- 2 Teaspoons garlic powder
- 2 Teaspoons onion powder
- 3/4 Cups light sour cream
- 3/4 Cups skim milk
- 1/2 Cup whole wheat Panko crumbs
- 1 Cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded, divided
- 1 Cup mozzarella cheese, shredded, divided
- 1/2 Cup Parmesan cheese, divided
- 4 green onions, chopped
- black pepper and salt to taste
Directions
Preheat oven to 400ºF. Spray a 13 x 9 in pan with non-stick cooking spray.
Boil potatoes, about 20 minutes or until soft.
Drain potatoes and mash.
Combine mashed potatoes with sour cream, milk, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and black pepper.
Stir in 1/2 cup cheddar cheese, 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese and 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese.
Add to a casserole dish, top with Panko crumbs, remaining cheese and green onions.
Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 20 minutes or until potatoes are warmed thoroughly.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving975
Total Fat47g73%
Sugar7gN/A
Saturated29g100%
Cholesterol146mg49%
Protein42g84%
Carbs100g33%
Vitamin A448µg50%
Vitamin B121µg55%
Vitamin B62mg100%
Vitamin C30mg33%
Vitamin D1µg10%
Vitamin E1mg7%
Vitamin K47µg39%
Calcium1043mg100%
Fiber7g30%
Folate (food)96µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)96µg24%
Iron5mg27%
Magnesium153mg36%
Monounsaturated13gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg31%
Phosphorus880mg100%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium2250mg48%
Riboflavin (B2)0.6mg50%
Sodium1619mg67%
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg37.9%
Trans0.8gN/A
Water496gN/A
Zinc5mg45%