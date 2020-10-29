  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Cheesy Mashed Potato Casserole

October 29, 2020
Crunchy, cheesy goodness
Cheesy Mashed Potato Casserole

Courtesy of Michigan Potatoes

When you're in the mood for a comfort dish, nothing is better than cheesy potatoes. This casserole is cheesy to the max and topped with crunchy Panko crumbs.

Courtesy of Michigan Potatoes

Ready in
40 m
20 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
975
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Potato Recipes for Cheesy, Mashed and More
From Mashed to Fried: 11 Perfect Potato Recipes You Need
100 Best Casserole Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 Pounds Russet potatoes, chopped
  • 1/4 Cup butter
  • 2 Teaspoons garlic powder
  • 2 Teaspoons onion powder
  • 3/4 Cups light sour cream
  • 3/4 Cups skim milk
  • 1/2 Cup whole wheat Panko crumbs
  • 1 Cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded, divided
  • 1 Cup mozzarella cheese, shredded, divided
  • 1/2 Cup Parmesan cheese, divided
  • 4 green onions, chopped
  • black pepper and salt to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 400ºF. Spray a 13 x 9 in pan with non-stick cooking spray.

Boil potatoes, about 20 minutes or until soft.

Drain potatoes and mash.

Combine mashed potatoes with sour cream, milk, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and black pepper.

Stir in 1/2 cup cheddar cheese, 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese and 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese.

Add to a casserole dish, top with Panko crumbs, remaining cheese and green onions.

Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 20 minutes or until potatoes are warmed thoroughly.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving975
Total Fat47g73%
Sugar7gN/A
Saturated29g100%
Cholesterol146mg49%
Protein42g84%
Carbs100g33%
Vitamin A448µg50%
Vitamin B121µg55%
Vitamin B62mg100%
Vitamin C30mg33%
Vitamin D1µg10%
Vitamin E1mg7%
Vitamin K47µg39%
Calcium1043mg100%
Fiber7g30%
Folate (food)96µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)96µg24%
Iron5mg27%
Magnesium153mg36%
Monounsaturated13gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg31%
Phosphorus880mg100%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium2250mg48%
Riboflavin (B2)0.6mg50%
Sodium1619mg67%
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg37.9%
Trans0.8gN/A
Water496gN/A
Zinc5mg45%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
casserole
casseroles
Dinner
holiday dinner
mashed potatoes
casserole recipe
Cheesy Mashed Potato Casserole
holiday casserole