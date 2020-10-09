cheddar and bacon deviled eggs

Place eggs in a saucepan and cover them with cold water 1 inch above tops of eggs.

Over medium-high heat, bring water to the boiling point, and then set the saucepan off the heat.

Cover saucepan and let stand 20 to 25 minutes.

Immerse cooked eggs in cold water until no heat remains when you hold an egg in your hand.

Peel eggs and once completely cooled, cut eggs in half lenghthwise.

Meanwhile, in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, cook bacon, turning often until bacon is crisp.

Transfer bacon to a piece of paper towel to drain.

Finely crumble once cooled.

Remove yolks from eggs and place in a medium bowl.

Mash yolks, and then stir in cheese, mayonnaise, vinegar, chives, salt and pepper.

Stir all but 2 teaspoons crumbled bacon into yolk mixture.

Spoon the yolk mixture into the egg whites in equal portions.

Garnish each egg half with a pinch of reserved crumbled bacon.