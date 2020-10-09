  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Cheddar and Bacon Deviled Eggs

October 9, 2020 | 10:16am
Cranberry cheddar gives this finger food some fruity flare
Cheddar and Bacon Deviled Eggs
Courtesy of Eggland's Best

Deviled eggs are timeless finger for get-togethers of any kind. Surprise your taste buds with this sweet and savory version, which adds cheddar, cranberry and maple-flavored bacon to the mix.

This recipe is courtesy of Eggland's Best.

Ready in
30 m
20 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
87
Calories Per Serving

Notes

If cranberry cheddar cheese isn't readily available, mix 1/4 cup of grated white cheddar cheese with 2 tablespoons of chopped dried cranberries for a quick and easy replacement.

Ingredients

  • 6 Eggland's Best eggs (large)
  • 2 slices maple-flavored bacon
  • 1/4 Cup grated white cheddar cheese with cranberries
  • 3 Tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 1/2 Teaspoon minced fresh chives
  • 1 Teaspoon white wine vinegar
  • 1/8 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 Teaspoon cracked pepper

Directions

Place eggs in a saucepan and cover them with cold water 1 inch above tops of eggs.

Over medium-high heat, bring water to the boiling point, and then set the saucepan off the heat.

Cover saucepan and let stand 20 to 25 minutes.

Immerse cooked eggs in cold water until no heat remains when you hold an egg in your hand.

Peel eggs and once completely cooled, cut eggs in half lenghthwise.

Meanwhile, in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, cook bacon, turning often until bacon is crisp.

Transfer bacon to a piece of paper towel to drain.

Finely crumble once cooled.

Remove yolks from eggs and place in a medium bowl.

Mash yolks, and then stir in cheese, mayonnaise, vinegar, chives, salt and pepper.

Stir all but 2 teaspoons crumbled bacon into yolk mixture.

Spoon the yolk mixture into the egg whites in equal portions.

Garnish each egg half with a pinch of reserved crumbled bacon.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving87
Total Fat8g12%
Sugar0.1gN/A
Saturated2g11%
Cholesterol87mg29%
Protein4g8%
Carbs0.3g0.1%
Vitamin A42µg5%
Vitamin B120.2µg10%
Vitamin D0.5µg3.1%
Vitamin E0.3mg1.8%
Vitamin K0.3µg0.2%
Calcium31mg3%
Folate (food)11µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)11µg3%
Iron0.4mg2.2%
Magnesium4mg1%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.3%
Phosphorus63mg9%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium42mg1%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg8.8%
Sodium101mg4%
Water20gN/A
Zinc0.4mg3.9%
