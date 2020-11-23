Cauliflower Radicchio Salad

Not only does this delicious salad taste like fall, it looks like it too. Colored with variations of red, from the quinoa to the grapes, this cauliflower salad will be your go to autumn side dish.
This recipe was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup red quinoa, well-rinsed
- Salt
- Half of a 32-ounce package frozen riced cauliflower, about 4 cups, thawed
- 5 Tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
- 1/4 Cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/4 to 1//2 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 Teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1/2 Cup chopped pitted dates or dried apricots
- 1/3 Cup currants or chopped dark raisins
- Juice and finely grated zest from 1 large lemon
- 1 small bunch green onions, trimmed, thinly sliced (green part, too)
- 1/2 head radicchio, cored, very thinly sliced, about 2 cups
- 2 Cups halved red seedless grapes
- 1/2 Cup chopped fresh cilantro
For the roasted onion vinaigrette
- 2 large sweet onions, 1 pound total, halved, thinly sliced, about 4 cups
- 1 to 2 Tablespoon bacon fat, melted, or vegetable oil
- Salt
- 2/3 Cups extra-virgin olive oil
- 6 Tablespoons white wine vinegar
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Directions
Put quinoa and 2 cups water into a large saucepan.
Add ¼ teaspoon salt and heat to boil. Cover pan and simmer over low heat until quinoa is tender, about 15 minutes.
Remove from the heat; stir in cauliflower and let steam, 10 minutes. Drain well in a colander.
Meanwhile, mix vinegar, oil, 1 teaspoon salt, black pepper and pepper flakes in the bottom of a large bowl.
Add quinoa-cauliflower mixture, dates, currants, lemon juice and lemon zest. Mix well. Let stand about 10 minutes.
Just before serving, stir in onions, radicchio, grapes and cilantro. Taste for salt, Serve.
For the roasted onion vinaigrette
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Spread onions on a large baking sheet in a single layer.
Toss with bacon fat or vegetable oil. Sprinkle with salt. Roast in oven, stirring occasionally, until golden brown and tender, about 25 minutes. Cool.
Put olive oil, vinegar, salt and pepper into a blender. Blend smooth.
Add half of the onions (about ½ cup); process until finely chopped. Refrigerate covered. Use at room temperature.