Cauliflower Radicchio Salad

Put quinoa and 2 cups water into a large saucepan.

Add ¼ teaspoon salt and heat to boil. Cover pan and simmer over low heat until quinoa is tender, about 15 minutes.

Remove from the heat; stir in cauliflower and let steam, 10 minutes. Drain well in a colander.

Meanwhile, mix vinegar, oil, 1 teaspoon salt, black pepper and pepper flakes in the bottom of a large bowl.

Add quinoa-cauliflower mixture, dates, currants, lemon juice and lemon zest. Mix well. Let stand about 10 minutes.

Just before serving, stir in onions, radicchio, grapes and cilantro. Taste for salt, Serve.