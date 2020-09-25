  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Cauliflower Patties

September 25, 2020 | 12:00am
Just one of many ways you can transform cauliflower
peredniankina/iStock via Getty Images Plus

Two heads of cauliflower are mashed and mixed with bread crumbs, honey and turmeric before being fried to perfection. 

Recipe courtesy of  Yael Dagan provided by Kosher.com

Ready in
30 m
10 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
114
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 medium heads cauliflower, cooked and drained
  • 4-5 eggs
  • 3-4 Tablespoons Gefen Bread Crumbs
  • salt, to taste
  • pepper, to taste
  • 1/2 Teaspoon turmeric
  • a handful of parsley or celery leaves, chopped (optional)

Directions

Mash cauliflower until still slightly chunky.

Add remaining ingredients and mix well.

Pour a generous amount of oil into a large skillet.

With wet hands, form patties.

Fry on both sides and drain on paper towel.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving114
Total Fat4g6%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated1g7%
Cholesterol120mg40%
Protein8g17%
Carbs14g5%
Vitamin A57µg6%
Vitamin B120.3µg12.5%
Vitamin B60.4mg32.6%
Vitamin C96mg100%
Vitamin D0.6µg4.3%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.5%
Vitamin K52µg44%
Calcium74mg7%
Fiber4g17%
Folate (food)130µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)135µg34%
Folic acid3µgN/A
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium37mg9%
Monounsaturated1gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg8%
Phosphorus159mg23%
Polyunsaturated0.8gN/A
Potassium660mg14%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg21.8%
Sodium545mg23%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg12.6%
Water206gN/A
Zinc1mg9%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
appetizer recipes
best recipes
cauliflower
side dishes
hanukkah recipes
bread crumbs
Cauliflower Patties