Cauliflower Patties

September 25, 2020 | 12:00am
Two heads of cauliflower are mashed and mixed with bread crumbs, honey and turmeric before being fried to perfection.
Recipe courtesy of Yael Dagan provided by Kosher.com
Ingredients
- 2 medium heads cauliflower, cooked and drained
- 4-5 eggs
- 3-4 Tablespoons Gefen Bread Crumbs
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- 1/2 Teaspoon turmeric
- a handful of parsley or celery leaves, chopped (optional)
Directions
Mash cauliflower until still slightly chunky.
Add remaining ingredients and mix well.
Pour a generous amount of oil into a large skillet.
With wet hands, form patties.
Fry on both sides and drain on paper towel.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving114
Total Fat4g6%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated1g7%
Cholesterol120mg40%
Protein8g17%
Carbs14g5%
Vitamin A57µg6%
Vitamin B120.3µg12.5%
Vitamin B60.4mg32.6%
Vitamin C96mg100%
Vitamin D0.6µg4.3%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.5%
Vitamin K52µg44%
Calcium74mg7%
Fiber4g17%
Folate (food)130µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)135µg34%
Folic acid3µgN/A
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium37mg9%
Monounsaturated1gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg8%
Phosphorus159mg23%
Polyunsaturated0.8gN/A
Potassium660mg14%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg21.8%
Sodium545mg23%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg12.6%
Water206gN/A
Zinc1mg9%