Preheat oven to 375 °F. Spray two 9-inch round cake pans with baking spray.

Stir together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice in medium bowl; set aside.

Place eggs, brown sugar and vegetable oil in large bowl; mix with an electric mixer on medium speed until blended. Slowly add in flour mixture and continue to mix on low speed until blended. Gently fold in shredded carrots.

Divide batter evenly between cake pans. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool cakes 5 minutes. Remove from pans; cool completely on wire racks, about 1 hour.

Meanwhile, beat cream cheese and powdered sugar with an electric mixer on medium speed until creamy. Add Reddi-wip and vanilla and continue to mix on low speed until smooth. Transfer icing to a piping bag.

Pipe 1/3 of the icing across the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch trifle dish. Using the flat side of a spoon, gently smooth the icing into an even layer. Sprinkle the icing with 1/3 of the pecans. Place one of the cakes on top of the icing. Repeat this process until you’ve finished a third layer of icing and pecan pieces. Top the trifle with additional Reddi-wip; serve immediately.