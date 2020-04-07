  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Carrot Cake Trifle

April 7, 2020 | 10:09pm
You can't go wrong with carrot cake
Courtesy of Ready Set Eat, Conagra

This impressive carrot cake trifle recipe creates an amazing layered dessert loaded with pecan pieces and cream cheese. And although it’s not a recipe you can make with pantry staples, it’s worth the extra work.

This recipe is courtesy of Ready Set Eat, Conagra

Ready in
3 h
40 m
(prepare time)
1
(cook time)
20
Servings
552
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • PAM® Baking Spray
  • 2 Cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 Teaspoon baking powder
  • 3/4 Teaspoons baking soda
  • 3/4 Teaspoons kosher salt
  • 2 Teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/4 Teaspoon ground allspice
  • 2 Cups firmly packed light brown sugar
  • 4 eggs
  • 1 Cup Pure Wesson® Vegetable Oil
  • 3 Cups shredded fresh carrots
  • 4 packages (8 ounces each) chreem cheese, softened
  • 2 Cups Reddi-wip® Original Dairy Whipped Topping (about 5 seconds)
  • 1/2 Cup confectioner's sugar
  • 2 Teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 2 Cups chopped pecans

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 °F. Spray two 9-inch round cake pans with baking spray.

Stir together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice in medium bowl; set aside.

Place eggs, brown sugar and vegetable oil in large bowl; mix with an electric mixer on medium speed until blended. Slowly add in flour mixture and continue to mix on low speed until blended. Gently fold in shredded carrots.

Divide batter evenly between cake pans. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool cakes 5 minutes. Remove from pans; cool completely on wire racks, about 1 hour.

Meanwhile, beat cream cheese and powdered sugar with an electric mixer on medium speed until creamy. Add Reddi-wip and vanilla and continue to mix on low speed until smooth. Transfer icing to a piping bag.

Pipe 1/3 of the icing across the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch trifle dish. Using the flat side of a spoon, gently smooth the icing into an even layer. Sprinkle the icing with 1/3 of the pecans. Place one of the cakes on top of the icing. Repeat this process until you’ve finished a third layer of icing and pecan pieces. Top the trifle with additional Reddi-wip; serve immediately.

Nutritional Facts
Servings20
Calories Per Serving552
Total Fat38g59%
Sugar26gN/A
Saturated11g57%
Cholesterol83mg28%
Protein15g29%
Carbs40g13%
Vitamin A298µg33%
Vitamin B120.5µg20.5%
Vitamin B60.1mg7.9%
Vitamin C1mg1%
Vitamin D19IU100%
Vitamin E3mg22%
Vitamin K4µg4%
Calcium371mg37%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)26µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)59µg15%
Folic acid19µgN/A
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium34mg8%
Monounsaturated18gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg7%
Phosphorus311mg44%
Polyunsaturated6gN/A
Potassium203mg4%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg25.2%
Sodium390mg16%
Sugars, added24gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg16.7%
Trans0.6gN/A
Water46gN/A
Zinc2mg21%
