carrot bake

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Spray 2-quart round glass baking dish with vegetable spray.

In a medium saucepan, bring 4 cups of water to a boil.

Add salt and carrots and cook until tender, about 25 minutes.

Remove from stove and drain.

Mash carrots with a fork until smooth or puree in a food processor.

In a large bowl, combine carrots, cinnamon, sugar and butter.

Mix until blended.

Add fruit, eggs and whipping cream.

Beat until mixture is smooth.

Pour into baking dish and bake for 45 minutes or until set.

Top with mini marshmallows and bake for a few more minutes or until marshmallows start to melt and begin to brown.

Depending on the thickness of the carrots, they may need a little more time to boil and become soft.