  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Caribbean Turkey Burgers With Fiery Mango Salsa

June 21, 2020
Not your basic turkey burger
Caribbean Turkey Burgers With Fiery Mango Salsa
Eva Kosmas from Adventures in Cooking

Turn boring ol' turkey burgers on the grill into fun Caribbean-inspired burgers with cilantro, allspice, red pepper and thyme. A fresh salsa of mangoes and sweet red chili sauce adds another layer of explosive flavor.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
27 m
15 m
(prepare time)
12 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
413
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Demystifying the Mango — 5 Recipes
5 Trendy Burger Recipes
50 Best Burger Recipes

Ingredients

For the Fiery Mango Salsa:

  • 1 large ripe mango, peeled and coarsely chopped
  • 2 Tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 2 Tablespoons Thai Kitchen Sweet Red Chili Sauce
  • 1 Tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 Teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1/8 Teaspoon McCormick Crushed Red Pepper

For the Caribbean Turkey Burgers:

  • 1/2 Cup finely chopped red bell pepper
  • 2 green onions, thinly sliced
  • 2 Tablespoons Thai Kitchen Sweet Red Chili Sauce
  • 2 Tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 Teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Sea Salt from McCormick Sea Salt Grinder
  • 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick Ground Allspice
  • 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick Crushed Red Pepper
  • 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick Thyme Leaves
  • 1 Pound ground turkey
  • 4 whole wheat hamburger or crusty rolls

Directions

For the Fiery Mango Salsa:

Mix all ingredients in small bowl until well blended. Cover. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

For the Caribbean Turkey Burgers:

Mix bell pepper, onions, chili sauce, cilantro, garlic, sea salt, allspice, red pepper and thyme in medium bowl until well blended.

Add ground turkey; mix well. Shape into 4 patties.

Grill over medium heat 4 to 6 minutes per side or until burgers are cooked through (internal temperature reaches 165°F). Serve burgers on rolls with salsa.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving413
Total Fat12g18%
Sugar17gN/A
Saturated3g14%
Cholesterol78mg26%
Protein29g59%
Carbs49g16%
Vitamin A120µg13%
Vitamin B121µg47%
Vitamin B60.9mg68.6%
Vitamin C77mg86%
Vitamin D0.5µg3%
Vitamin E2mg12%
Vitamin K24µg20%
Calcium100mg10%
Fiber4g15%
Folate (food)77µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)155µg39%
Folic acid46µgN/A
Iron4mg20%
Magnesium58mg14%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)11mg69%
Phosphorus312mg45%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium610mg13%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg34.4%
Sodium758mg32%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg33.5%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water233gN/A
Zinc3mg31%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
burger recipes
ground turkey
turkey burger recipe
turkey burgers
best burger recipe