Caribbean Turkey Burgers With Fiery Mango Salsa

June 21, 2020
Eva Kosmas from Adventures in Cooking
Turn boring ol' turkey burgers on the grill into fun Caribbean-inspired burgers with cilantro, allspice, red pepper and thyme. A fresh salsa of mangoes and sweet red chili sauce adds another layer of explosive flavor.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
For the Fiery Mango Salsa:
- 1 large ripe mango, peeled and coarsely chopped
- 2 Tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 2 Tablespoons Thai Kitchen Sweet Red Chili Sauce
- 1 Tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 Teaspoon minced garlic
- 1/8 Teaspoon McCormick Crushed Red Pepper
For the Caribbean Turkey Burgers:
- 1/2 Cup finely chopped red bell pepper
- 2 green onions, thinly sliced
- 2 Tablespoons Thai Kitchen Sweet Red Chili Sauce
- 2 Tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 Teaspoon minced garlic
- 1/2 Teaspoon Sea Salt from McCormick Sea Salt Grinder
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick Ground Allspice
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick Crushed Red Pepper
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick Thyme Leaves
- 1 Pound ground turkey
- 4 whole wheat hamburger or crusty rolls
Directions
For the Fiery Mango Salsa:
Mix all ingredients in small bowl until well blended. Cover. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
For the Caribbean Turkey Burgers:
Mix bell pepper, onions, chili sauce, cilantro, garlic, sea salt, allspice, red pepper and thyme in medium bowl until well blended.
Add ground turkey; mix well. Shape into 4 patties.
Grill over medium heat 4 to 6 minutes per side or until burgers are cooked through (internal temperature reaches 165°F). Serve burgers on rolls with salsa.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving413
Total Fat12g18%
Sugar17gN/A
Saturated3g14%
Cholesterol78mg26%
Protein29g59%
Carbs49g16%
Vitamin A120µg13%
Vitamin B121µg47%
Vitamin B60.9mg68.6%
Vitamin C77mg86%
Vitamin D0.5µg3%
Vitamin E2mg12%
Vitamin K24µg20%
Calcium100mg10%
Fiber4g15%
Folate (food)77µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)155µg39%
Folic acid46µgN/A
Iron4mg20%
Magnesium58mg14%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)11mg69%
Phosphorus312mg45%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium610mg13%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg34.4%
Sodium758mg32%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg33.5%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water233gN/A
Zinc3mg31%