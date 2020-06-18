Caribbean Jerk Burger With Mango Slaw

June 18, 2020 | 3:32pm
Courtesy of McCormick
Spice up your turkey burgers with jerk seasoning and fresh mango slaw.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup Prepared coleslaw
- 1/2 Cup Julienned mango
- 2 Teaspoons Lime juice
- 1 Pound Ground turkey
- 1 Tablespoon Caribbean jerk seasoning
- 1 Medium red bell pepper, quartered
- 1 Bunch green onions
- 4 Hamburger rolls
Directions
Mix coleslaw, mango and lime juice in small bowl until well blended. Cover. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Mix ground turkey and Seasoning until well blended. Shape into 4 patties.
Grill over medium heat 4 to 6 minutes per side or until burgers are cooked through (internal temperature of 165°F). Grill bell pepper and green onions 2 to 3 minutes or until tender and lightly charred, turning occasionally. Coarsely chop green onions.
Serve burgers on rolls topped with grilled bell pepper, green onions and mango slaw.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving392
Total Fat15g24%
Sugar13gN/A
Saturated4g18%
Cholesterol80mg27%
Protein28g56%
Carbs36g12%
Vitamin A110µg12%
Vitamin B121µg51%
Vitamin B60.9mg66.7%
Vitamin C59mg66%
Vitamin D0.5µg3%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K105µg87%
Calcium145mg14%
Fiber4g14%
Folate (food)61µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)122µg31%
Folic acid36µgN/A
Iron4mg21%
Magnesium54mg13%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)10mg65%
Phosphorus305mg44%
Polyunsaturated6gN/A
Potassium570mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg25.7%
Sodium379mg16%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg33.2%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water204gN/A
Zinc3mg30%
Tags