Cajun Salmon Burgers with Lime Mayonnaise

June 25, 2020 | 11:54am
Courtesy of McCormick
These salmon burgers are made with Cajun seasoning, green onions and bell pepper and served with a tangy lime mayonnaise.
This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
For the lime mayonnaise
- 1/4 Cup reduced fat mayonnaise
- 1/2 Teaspoon grated lime peel
- 1/2 Teaspoon lime juice
For the burgers
- 3 packages (5 ounces each) boneless skinless salmon, drained
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1/3 Cup panko bread crumbs
- 1/4 Cup reduced fat mayonnaise
- 1/4 Cup finely chopped green onions
- 1/4 Cup finely chopped red bell pepper
- 2 Teaspoons McCormick® Perfect Pinch® Cajun Seasoning
- 1 Tablespoon oil
- 4 hamburger rolls
Directions
For the lime mayonnaise
Mix all ingredients in small bowl until well blended.
Cover. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
For the burgers
Mix salmon, egg, panko, mayonnaise, green onions, bell pepper and seasoning in large bowl until well blended.
Shape into 4 patties.
Heat oil in large nonstick stick skillet on medium heat.
Add salmon patties; cook 5 minutes per side or until lightly browned and cooked through.
Serve salmon burgers on rolls with Lime Mayonnaise and desired toppings.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving505
Total Fat30g47%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated6g28%
Cholesterol98mg33%
Protein28g56%
Carbs28g9%
Vitamin A36µg4%
Vitamin B124µg100%
Vitamin B60.8mg58.9%
Vitamin C18mg20%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.4%
Vitamin E7mg44%
Vitamin K31µg26%
Calcium111mg11%
Fiber2g6%
Folate (food)53µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)114µg28%
Folic acid36µgN/A
Iron2mg14%
Magnesium44mg11%
Monounsaturated9gN/A
Niacin (B3)11mg71%
Phosphorus328mg47%
Polyunsaturated12gN/A
Potassium517mg11%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg24.5%
Sodium508mg21%
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg42.1%
Water123gN/A
Zinc1mg8.7%