  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Cajun Salmon Burgers with Lime Mayonnaise

June 25, 2020 | 11:54am
Add some cajun flavor to your seafood burger
Cajun Salmon Burgers with Lime Mayonnaise
Courtesy of McCormick

These salmon burgers are made with Cajun seasoning, green onions and bell pepper and served with a tangy lime mayonnaise.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
30 m
20 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
505
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Easy Cajun Recipes Anyone Can Make
Louisiana Cajun and Creole Food Recipes To Make At Home
5 Trendy Burger Recipes

Ingredients

For the lime mayonnaise

  • 1/4 Cup reduced fat mayonnaise
  • 1/2 Teaspoon grated lime peel
  • 1/2 Teaspoon lime juice

For the burgers

  • 3 packages (5 ounces each) boneless skinless salmon, drained
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 1/3 Cup panko bread crumbs
  • 1/4 Cup reduced fat mayonnaise
  • 1/4 Cup finely chopped green onions
  • 1/4 Cup finely chopped red bell pepper
  • 2 Teaspoons McCormick® Perfect Pinch® Cajun Seasoning
  • 1 Tablespoon oil
  • 4 hamburger rolls

Directions

For the lime mayonnaise

Mix all ingredients in small bowl until well blended.

Cover. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

For the burgers

Mix salmon, egg, panko, mayonnaise, green onions, bell pepper and seasoning in large bowl until well blended.

Shape into 4 patties.

Heat oil in large nonstick stick skillet on medium heat.

Add salmon patties; cook 5 minutes per side or until lightly browned and cooked through.

Serve salmon burgers on rolls with Lime Mayonnaise and desired toppings.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving505
Total Fat30g47%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated6g28%
Cholesterol98mg33%
Protein28g56%
Carbs28g9%
Vitamin A36µg4%
Vitamin B124µg100%
Vitamin B60.8mg58.9%
Vitamin C18mg20%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.4%
Vitamin E7mg44%
Vitamin K31µg26%
Calcium111mg11%
Fiber2g6%
Folate (food)53µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)114µg28%
Folic acid36µgN/A
Iron2mg14%
Magnesium44mg11%
Monounsaturated9gN/A
Niacin (B3)11mg71%
Phosphorus328mg47%
Polyunsaturated12gN/A
Potassium517mg11%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg24.5%
Sodium508mg21%
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg42.1%
Water123gN/A
Zinc1mg8.7%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
cajun salmon burgers