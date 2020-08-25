Buttermilk Banana Bean Smoothie

August 25, 2020 | 3:06pm
We bet you never thought those beans in the pantry can be tossed into your morning smoothie for added fiber.
Courtesy of BeanInstitute.com
Ingredients
- 1 Cup low-fat buttermilk
- 1 Cup canned, drained and rinsed white kidney, navy, Great Northern or cannellini beans
- 1 frozen ripe banana
- 2 Teaspoons honey
- 1/4 Teaspoon nutmeg
Directions
Combine buttermilk, beans, banana, honey, and nutmeg in a blender.
Blend until smooth.
Pour into a glass, add a straw, and enjoy.
Servings1
Calories Per Serving919
Total Fat4g7%
Sugar42gN/A
Saturated2g10%
Cholesterol10mg3%
Protein57g100%
Carbs172g57%
Vitamin A38µg4%
Vitamin B120.5µg22.5%
Vitamin B61mg89%
Vitamin C13mg14%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.4%
Vitamin K12µg10%
Calcium777mg78%
Fiber34g100%
Folate (food)820µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)820µg100%
Iron22mg100%
Magnesium443mg100%
Monounsaturated0.8gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg12%
Phosphorus853mg100%
Polyunsaturated0.9gN/A
Potassium4419mg94%
Riboflavin (B2)0.8mg58.6%
Sodium500mg21%
Sugars, added12gN/A
Thiamin (B1)1mg84%
Water333gN/A
Zinc9mg79%