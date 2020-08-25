  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Buttermilk Banana Bean Smoothie

August 25, 2020 | 3:06pm
Begin the a.m. with bananas, buttermilk and beans
Courtesy of BeanInstitute.com

We bet you never thought those beans in the pantry can be tossed into your morning smoothie for added fiber.

Ready in
6 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
919
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup low-fat buttermilk
  • 1 Cup canned, drained and rinsed white kidney, navy, Great Northern or cannellini beans
  • 1 frozen ripe banana
  • 2 Teaspoons honey
  • 1/4 Teaspoon nutmeg

Directions

Combine buttermilk, beans, banana, honey, and nutmeg in a blender.

Blend until smooth.

Pour into a glass, add a straw, and enjoy.

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving919
Total Fat4g7%
Sugar42gN/A
Saturated2g10%
Cholesterol10mg3%
Protein57g100%
Carbs172g57%
Vitamin A38µg4%
Vitamin B120.5µg22.5%
Vitamin B61mg89%
Vitamin C13mg14%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.4%
Vitamin K12µg10%
Calcium777mg78%
Fiber34g100%
Folate (food)820µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)820µg100%
Iron22mg100%
Magnesium443mg100%
Monounsaturated0.8gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg12%
Phosphorus853mg100%
Polyunsaturated0.9gN/A
Potassium4419mg94%
Riboflavin (B2)0.8mg58.6%
Sodium500mg21%
Sugars, added12gN/A
Thiamin (B1)1mg84%
Water333gN/A
Zinc9mg79%
