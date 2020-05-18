  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Butterflied Herb And Lemon Grilled Chicken

May 18, 2020 | 1:22pm
Fresh herbs make this chicken shine

Courtesy of the National Chicken Council

Using fresh herbs can really make or break your dinner. This whole grilled chicken uses the best of these ingredients, resulting in a bright dish.

This recipe is courtesy of the National Chicken Council.

Ready in
1 h 30 m
30 m
(prepare time)
1 h
(cook time)
4
Servings
1091
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the Grilled Chicken:

  • 1 whole chicken, butterflied (about 4 pounds)
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 Teaspoon pepper
  • 1 bunch rosemary (about ½ cup)
  • 1 bunch thyme (about ½ cup)
  • Lemon slices and fresh parsley, as garnish

For the Herb and Lemon Sauce:

  • 1 head garlic
  • 3/4 Cups olive oil
  • 1/3 Cup chopped parsley
  • 1/3 Cup chopped basil
  • 1/3 Cup chopped cilantro
  • 1/4 Cup chopped chives
  • Zest from 1 lemon
  • Juice from 1/2 lemon
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon pepper

Directions

For the Grilled Chicken:

Place rosemary and thyme under chicken skin. Season chicken with salt and pepper.   Place chicken, skin side down on grill.  Grill for 5 minutes then turn.  Close grill, reduce heat to medium, and continue to grill for 25-30 minutes or until an instant read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh reads 170 degrees F.

Remove from grill and place chicken on a cutting board.  Allow chicken to rest for 15 minutes. Place on serving dish and drizzle generously with herb and lemon sauce.

Garnish with fresh lemon slices and parsley sprigs.  Serve.

For the Herb and Lemon Sauce:

Heat grill on high.  Cut the top off the garlic bulb (not the root end).  Place the garlic on a piece of aluminum foil, drizzle with olive oil, and close foil around garlic to seal.  Place on grill.  Close cover of grill and cook for about 20-25 minutes.  Remove from grill and allow to cool until able to handle.  Squeeze garlic cloves out of bulb into bowl of a processor.

To garlic, add all ingredients for herb and lemon sauce.  Process until smooth and reserve.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving1091
Total Fat91g100%
Sugar0.8gN/A
Saturated20g98%
Cholesterol231mg77%
Protein59g100%
Carbs9g3%
Vitamin A181µg20%
Vitamin B121µg39.8%
Vitamin B61mg100%
Vitamin C38mg42%
Vitamin D0.6µg4.1%
Vitamin E7mg49%
Vitamin K134µg100%
Calcium112mg11%
Fiber3g10%
Folate (food)40µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)40µg10%
Iron5mg28%
Magnesium85mg20%
Monounsaturated51gN/A
Niacin (B3)21mg100%
Phosphorus491mg70%
Polyunsaturated15gN/A
Potassium779mg17%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg33.1%
Sodium806mg34%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg19.3%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water246gN/A
Zinc4mg40%
