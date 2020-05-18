Butterflied Herb And Lemon Grilled Chicken

Heat grill on high. Cut the top off the garlic bulb (not the root end). Place the garlic on a piece of aluminum foil, drizzle with olive oil, and close foil around garlic to seal. Place on grill. Close cover of grill and cook for about 20-25 minutes. Remove from grill and allow to cool until able to handle. Squeeze garlic cloves out of bulb into bowl of a processor.



To garlic, add all ingredients for herb and lemon sauce. Process until smooth and reserve.