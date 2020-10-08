  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Butter Toasted Ricotta Gnudi

October 8, 2020 | 5:17pm
Little buttery bites
butter toasted ricotta gnudi
Courtesy of Eggland's Best

Gnudi is a dumpling similar to gnocchi, but without the potatoes. It takes just seven ingredients and less than an hour to make.

This recipe is courtesy of Eggland's Best.

Ready in
55 m
30 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
277
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 8 Ounces ricotta cheese
  • 1 Eggland's Best egg (large)
  • 2 Tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 Tablespoon finely chopped roasted garlic
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 Cup Land O Lakes butter
  • Parsley, if desired

Directions

Combine ricotta cheese, egg, parsley, garlic and salt in bowl.

Add 1/2 cup flour and stir until well mixed.

Cover and refrigerate at least 30 minutes.

Bring large pot of salted water to boil.

Place additional flour into pie pan.

Drop scant tablespoons of dough into flour.

Gently roll dough in flour, shaking off excess.

Melt butter in 12-inch skillet over low heat. 

Drop gnudi into boiling waer.

Cook three to five minutes or until gnudi rise to top.

Remove each gnudi from water as it rises.

Place into skillet.

Increase skillet heat to medium.

Cook, turning occassionally, 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown.

Place into serving dish.

Pour remaining butter over top.

Garnish with parsley, if desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving277
Total Fat20g31%
Sugar0.3gN/A
Saturated12g62%
Cholesterol99mg33%
Protein10g19%
Carbs15g5%
Vitamin A195µg22%
Vitamin B120.3µg13%
Vitamin C5mg5%
Vitamin D0.5µg3.6%
Vitamin E0.6mg3.8%
Vitamin K50µg41%
Calcium137mg14%
Fiber0.6g2.3%
Folate (food)21µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)62µg16%
Folic acid24µgN/A
Iron1mg8%
Magnesium13mg3%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg7%
Phosphorus136mg19%
Polyunsaturated0.9gN/A
Potassium119mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg19%
Sodium238mg10%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11.8%
Trans0.5gN/A
Water57gN/A
Zinc1mg8.9%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
Dinner
dumplings
eggs
ricotta
buter toasted ricotta gnudi