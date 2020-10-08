butter toasted ricotta gnudi

Combine ricotta cheese, egg, parsley, garlic and salt in bowl.

Add 1/2 cup flour and stir until well mixed.

Cover and refrigerate at least 30 minutes.

Bring large pot of salted water to boil.

Place additional flour into pie pan.

Drop scant tablespoons of dough into flour.

Gently roll dough in flour, shaking off excess.

Melt butter in 12-inch skillet over low heat.

Drop gnudi into boiling waer.

Cook three to five minutes or until gnudi rise to top.

Remove each gnudi from water as it rises.

Place into skillet.

Increase skillet heat to medium.

Cook, turning occassionally, 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown.

Place into serving dish.

Pour remaining butter over top.

Garnish with parsley, if desired.