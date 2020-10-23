Brown sugar-glazed corned beef

Heat a 6 1/2-quart slow cooker on low.

For the glaze, mix the brown sugar, cloves, nutmeg, peppercorns, honey, mustard, ginger and cayenne in a small bowl.

Place the onions, garlic, celery, carrots, potatoes and cabbage in the bottom of the slow cooker insert.

Season the vegetables lightly with salt and pepper.

Place the brisket pieces on top of the vegetables.

It is OK if the pieces of brisket overlap.

Pack the glaze mixture on top of the brisket.

Use all of it.

Cover and cook on low for 8 hours, until the brisket is very tender.

Remove the brisket and set aside to cool.

Remove the vegetables.

Separate the potatoes and cabbage and place them back into the insert to keep warm.

Discard the remaining vegetables.

Allow the brisket to cool slightly before slicing.

Slice the meat thinly across the grain.

Serve warm or at room temperature, with the potatoes and cabbage.