October 8, 2020 | 3:15pm
Courtesy of Eggland's Best
This penne with broccoli dish comes together in practically no time at all, making it an ideal meal for any night of the week.
Ingredients
- 1 (16-ounce box) penne pasta, cooked according to directions on package
- 4 Tablespoons margarine, melted
- 2 Cups low-fat sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
- 2 (14-ounce) packages frozen broccoli florets, prepared according to package
- 2 Eggland's Best eggs (large), lightly beaten
- 1 (10 3/4-ounce) can cream of broccoli soup
- 1 Cup low-sodium chicken broth or vegetable broth
- 1/2 Cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
- Red pepper flakes (optional)
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Spray 2 1/2 quart glass baking dish with vegetable spray.
Combine cooked pasta, margarina and 1 cup shredded cheddar in baking dish.
In another bowl, combine eggs, soup and broth.
Pour half of soup mixture over pasta and cheese.
Top with broccoli.
Combne mozzarella and remaining cheddar cheese and sprinkle over broccoli.
Pour rest of soup mixture over cheese.
Bake for 30 minutes until hot and bubbly.
Top with red pepper flakes, if desired.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving285
Total Fat21g32%
Sugar1gN/A
Saturated10g48%
Cholesterol83mg28%
Protein17g33%
Carbs11g4%
Vitamin A284µg32%
Vitamin B120.5µg20.5%
Vitamin B60.3mg21%
Vitamin C126mg100%
Vitamin D0.5µg3.1%
Vitamin E1mg7%
Vitamin K45µg38%
Calcium357mg36%
Fiber1g4%
Folate (food)109µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)109µg27%
Iron2mg8%
Magnesium47mg11%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg8%
Phosphorus326mg47%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium523mg11%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg29.9%
Sodium407mg17%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9.1%
Trans1gN/A
Water181gN/A
Zinc2mg19%