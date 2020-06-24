Breakfast Stuffed Peppers

Preheat oven to 375F. Slice peppers in half lengthwise, then use a small knife to carefully remove the seeds and membranes. Arrange peppers cut side up in a large baking dish.

Heat olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions and mushrooms. Cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until onions have softened and mushrooms have cooked down.

Add chorizo and cook, breaking the meat apart until it’s fully cooked through, about 8 minutes.

Transfer the cooked chorizo and vegetable mixture to a large mixing bowl. Add shredded cheese and stir together to combine.

Spoon the mixture inside the bell peppers, filling each about 3/4 full. Make sure to leave a little room so the egg will fit in nice and securely.

Carefully crack an egg into the top of each bell pepper. Season with salt and pepper.

Bake uncovered for 25-28 minutes for a runny yolk, or longer for a fully cooked yolk.

Top with chopped cilantro, cotija cheese, and sliced radishes. Serve immediately.