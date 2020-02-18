Breakfast Egg Waffle

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl. Whisk to combine.

Make sure that all the lumps are whisked out and the mixture is smooth.

Cover the mixture and refrigerate it for an hour.

Heat the egg waffle pan on the burner over medium high heat, until just hot.

When you’re ready, lower the heat to medium low heat.

Pour about 3/4 cup of batter on one plate, spreading about 80% and as evenly as possible.

Place the other plate on top.

Hold the handle firm to keep the two sides closed tight and flip the pan over so the mold fills evenly.

Cook for about 2 minutes on each side.

Carefully remove it and cool on a rack before serving.