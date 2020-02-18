Breakfast Egg Waffle

This simple egg waffle offers endless opportunities to customize the morning staple to your liking. Add fruit, substitute Nutella for syrup or skip the mascarpone. You have the power to make this dish your own, but first learn the basics.
This recipe is courtesy of Simply Healthyish Recipes.
Ingredients
Egg Waffle
- 1 Cup flour
- 1 1/2 Tablespoon baking powder
- 2 Tablespoons tapioca starch
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 Cup sugar
- 2 Tablespoons evaporated milk
- 1/2 Cup water
- 1 Teaspoon custard powder
- 2 Teaspoons vanilla
- 2 Tablespoons vegetable oil
Toppings
- 1/2 Cup mascarpone cream
- 1 Tablespoon honey
- Nutella, slightly melted in microwave for about 30 seconds
Directions
Egg Waffle
Combine all the ingredients in a bowl. Whisk to combine.
Make sure that all the lumps are whisked out and the mixture is smooth.
Cover the mixture and refrigerate it for an hour.
Heat the egg waffle pan on the burner over medium high heat, until just hot.
When you’re ready, lower the heat to medium low heat.
Pour about 3/4 cup of batter on one plate, spreading about 80% and as evenly as possible.
Place the other plate on top.
Hold the handle firm to keep the two sides closed tight and flip the pan over so the mold fills evenly.
Cook for about 2 minutes on each side.
Carefully remove it and cool on a rack before serving.
Toppings
Combine the mascarpone and honey.
Drizzle mascarpone and nutella.
Top with your favorite fruits or nuts.