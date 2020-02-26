Savory Cheddar Herb Scones

Whisk together the flour, sugar, salt, baking powder and soda in a large bowl. Chill while you prepare the remaining ingredients.

Beat the buttermilk and egg together and set aside.

Grate the frozen butter on the side of the box grater with the largest holes. Add the grated butter to the dry ingredients and, using your fingers, work in the butter until the mixture comes together and resembles gravel or coarse crumbs.

Add the wet ingredients and stir with a fork. Add the cheese and herbs and stir to combine. Gather the dough with your hands and knead just until combined.

Turn the dough out onto a floured board and pat into a rectangle. Fold the dough in half. Turn and pat into a rectangle again. Fold in half again.

Pat or roll dough into an 8-inch circle and cut into 8 wedges.

Place the wedges on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and chill scones for at least 15 minutes.

Preheat oven to 425 and beat together the milk and cream.

Brush the tops of the chilled scones with the milk-cream mixture and sprinkle with flaky sea salt.

Bake until golden brown, approximately 20 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.