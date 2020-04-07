Bread Pudding Baked Alaska

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees.

First cut the bread into small cubes and set aside. The pudding comes out lighter if the bread is fresh so do not dry out cubes.

Mix everything together, besides the bread cubes. Set the bread cubes in a full shallow hotel pan and pour mix over bread. Do not over soak the bread.

Bake the pudding in a 300 degree oven and set the hotel pan in a water bath.

Bake the pudding until it is souffled and bouncy. Let the pudding cool completely. When the pudding is cooked and cooled it should be a bit firmer than traditional pudding in order to be able to cut the forms. Once cooled, set in the fridge.

Once set, cut the pudding into rectangular blocks to desired size. Scoop out the center of the pudding as if to form a bathtub shape. Fill the cavity with scoops of desired brand of vanilla ice cream, smooth on top with an offset spatula and set in the freezer while meringue is prepared.