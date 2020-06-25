Bluegrass Burger

On medium heat place bacon into non stick pan. Fry till crisp. Remove all grease. Set aside.

In large bowl mix beef, cheese, seasoning; divide into 4 patties.

Place into same non stick pan. Cook on medium-high heat, about 10-12 minutes till no longer pink.

Set aside cover and keep warm. In same pan, crack eggs and fry until your desired doneness.

Toast buns top with equal amount sriracha. Place burgers onto buns; top with egg and bacon.