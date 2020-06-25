  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Bluegrass Burger

June 25, 2020 | 11:12am
Serve with a side of coleslaw
Photo courtesy of Eggland's Best

This bluegrass burger is made with Laura's Lean Ground Beef and is topped with blue cheese crumbles, bacon and sriracha. 

Recipe courtesy of Eggland's Best 

Ready in
30 m
10 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
4
Servings

Ingredients

  • 1 Pound Laura's lean ground beef (93/7)
  • 1/2 blue cheese crumbles
  • 2 Tablespoons steak seasoning
  • 4 slices thick cut bacon
  • 4 Eggland’s Best Eggs (large)
  • 1-2 Tablespoon sriracha to taste
  • 4 whole wheat buns
  • cooking spray

Directions

On medium heat place bacon into non stick pan. Fry till crisp. Remove all grease. Set aside.

In large bowl mix beef, cheese, seasoning; divide into 4 patties.

Place into same non stick pan. Cook on medium-high heat, about 10-12 minutes till no longer pink.

Set aside cover and keep warm. In same pan, crack eggs and fry until your desired doneness.

Toast buns top with equal amount sriracha. Place burgers onto buns; top with egg and bacon.

