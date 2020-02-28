February 28, 2020 | 2:12pm
Photo courtesy of Bits and Bites
This blueberry overnight chia seed pudding is refreshing and satisfying. Simply toss all the ingredients into a jar and leave it overnight. In the morning, you'll have the perfect spring or summer breakfast dish.
Recipe courtesy of Bits and Bites
Notes
Chia seed pudding is the best consistency when you leave the chia seeds to soak overnight. Yet, if you want the treat earlier, soak the seeds for a minimum of 20 minutes.
Ingredients
- 1/4 Cup chia seeds
- 1 Cup milk
- 1/2 Cup blueberries, fresh or frozen
- dash of Stevia, optional
- 1/2 - 1 banana, sliced for topping
- 1/2 Tablespoon ground organic flaxseed, optional for topping
Directions
In an air tight container, combine your chia seeds, milk and blueberries. Close your container and let it sit in the fridge over night.
In the morning, take out your now chia seed pudding, top with whatever toppings you like (bananas & flax seed) and enjoy.
Servings1
Calories Per Serving466
Total Fat26g39%
Sugar20gN/A
Saturated6g32%
Cholesterol24mg8%
Protein18g35%
Carbs46g15%
Vitamin A114µg13%
Vitamin B121µg46%
Vitamin B60.1mg9.7%
Vitamin C8mg9%
Vitamin D124IU100%
Vitamin E0.9mg5.8%
Vitamin K15µg13%
Calcium638mg64%
Fiber21g85%
Folate (food)44µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)17µg4%
Iron5mg26%
Magnesium219mg52%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg35%
Phosphorus701mg100%
Polyunsaturated14gN/A
Potassium610mg13%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg41.5%
Sodium115mg5%
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg40.9%
Water281gN/A
Zinc4mg33%