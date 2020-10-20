Blintz French toast casserole with blueberry sauce

This breakfast casserole combines the crusty flavors of a classic French toast with the creaminess of cheese blintz. Serve yours with the accompanying blueberry sauce.
This recipe by Marlene Sorosky Gray appeared in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
For the casserole
- 12 slices sturdy white or egg bread, sliced, crusts removed
- 4 large eggs
- 3 eggs white
- 1 Cup milk, whole or low fat
- 1/4 Cup maple syrup
- 3/4 Cups orange juice
For the filling
- 8 Ounces cream cheese, regular or low-fat, at room temperature
- 1 Cup ricotta, whole or low-fat
- 1 Cup small curd cottage cheese, whole or low-fat
- 2 large eggs
- 1/3 Cup sugar
- 1 Tablespoon vanilla extract
For the blueberry sauce
- 1 pint fresh or frozen blueberries
- 1/2 Cup sugar
- 1 Teaspoon grated lemon peel
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 Teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/4 Cup water
Directions
For the casserole
Place bread in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet.
In a large bowl, whisk eggs, egg whites, milk, syrup and orange juice until blended.
Pour over bread; turn slices over to coat both sides. Set aside.
For the filling
For the filling, place cream cheese, ricotta and cottage cheese in a food processor or a bowl of an electric mixer; blend until smooth.
Mix in eggs, sugar and vanilla.
Butter a 9-by-13-inch glass baking dish (or coat with nonstick cooking spray).
Arrange 6 slices of bread on the bottom.
Spoon filling over and spread evenly.
With a spatula, place remaining bread over filling.
Cover and refrigerate 8 hours or overnight.
Heat oven to 350 degrees.
Bake French toast until top is golden and casserole is puffed, 50 to 60 minutes.
Serve with blueberry sauce or a store-bought sauce of your choice.
For the blueberry sauce
In a medium saucepan, stir all ingredients together.
Bring to a boil over moderate heat, and cook, stirring often, until sauce thickens slightly and sugar is dissolved, 8 to10 minutes.
The sauce will continue to thicken as it cools.
Sauce may be covered and refrigerated, up to 2 weeks.