4.5
2 ratings

Blintz French Toast Casserole with Blueberry Sauce

October 20, 2020
Your favorite Hanukkah treat in a casserole
Blintz French toast casserole with blueberry sauce
Abel Uribe / Chicago Tribune; Mark Graham / food styling

This breakfast casserole combines the crusty flavors of a classic French toast with the creaminess of cheese blintz. Serve yours with the accompanying blueberry sauce. 

This recipe by Marlene Sorosky Gray appeared in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
1 h 50 m
40 m
(prepare time)
1 h 10 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
571
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the casserole

  • 12 slices sturdy white or egg bread, sliced, crusts removed
  • 4 large eggs
  • 3 eggs white
  • 1 Cup milk, whole or low fat
  • 1/4 Cup maple syrup
  • 3/4 Cups orange juice

For the filling

  • 8 Ounces cream cheese, regular or low-fat, at room temperature
  • 1 Cup ricotta, whole or low-fat
  • 1 Cup small curd cottage cheese, whole or low-fat
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/3 Cup sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon vanilla extract

For the blueberry sauce

  • 1 pint fresh or frozen blueberries
  • 1/2 Cup sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon grated lemon peel
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 Teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/4 Cup water

Directions

For the casserole

Place bread in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet.

In a large bowl, whisk eggs, egg whites, milk, syrup and orange juice until blended.

Pour over bread; turn slices over to coat both sides. Set aside.

For the filling

For the filling, place cream cheese, ricotta and cottage cheese in a food processor or a bowl of an electric mixer; blend until smooth.

Mix in eggs, sugar and vanilla.

Butter a 9-by-13-inch glass baking dish (or coat with nonstick cooking spray).

Arrange 6 slices of bread on the bottom.

Spoon filling over and spread evenly.

With a spatula, place remaining bread over filling.

Cover and refrigerate 8 hours or overnight.

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Bake French toast until top is golden and casserole is puffed, 50 to 60 minutes. 

Serve with blueberry sauce or a store-bought sauce of your choice.

For the blueberry sauce

In a medium saucepan, stir all ingredients together.

Bring to a boil over moderate heat, and cook, stirring often, until sauce thickens slightly and sugar is dissolved, 8 to10 minutes.

The sauce will continue to thicken as it cools.

Sauce may be covered and refrigerated, up to 2 weeks.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving571
Total Fat23g36%
Sugar37gN/A
Saturated11g56%
Cholesterol225mg75%
Protein21g42%
Carbs69g23%
Vitamin A267µg30%
Vitamin B120.8µg34.9%
Vitamin B60.2mg13.8%
Vitamin C16mg17%
Vitamin D2µg11%
Vitamin E0.9mg6.2%
Vitamin K9µg8%
Calcium245mg24%
Fiber2g10%
Folate (food)81µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)117µg29%
Folic acid21µgN/A
Iron3mg16%
Magnesium36mg8%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg21%
Phosphorus298mg43%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium378mg8%
Riboflavin (B2)0.8mg63.3%
Sodium545mg23%
Sugars, added27gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg29.3%
Water208gN/A
Zinc2mg17%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
breakfast
casserole
french toast
hanukkah
blintz