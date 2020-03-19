Black Bean Soup

Dice onions, bell pepper, celery; mince the garlic.

In a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat, add 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil. Cook veggies and garlic until tender and onions are translucent, about 8 minutes.

Add vegetable broth; increase heat to high.

Add black beans (do not drain!), cumin, salt, pepper and chili flakes (if using).

Bring soup to boil.

Reduce heat to low and simmer 45-60 minutes, stirring occassionally.

Using an immersion blender on low (or a potato masher), mix and mash the soup until it's at your desired consistency. For the best results, the soup should be well combined but still have some whole black beans.

Serve immediately.