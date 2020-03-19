  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Black Bean Soup

March 19, 2020 | 12:41pm
This vegetarian-friendly soup recipe is a comforting cafe classic
If you're looking to meal prep with a vegetarian-friendly soup packed with protein, look no further than this black bean soup.

Ready in
1 h and 15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
1 h
(cook time)
8
Servings
237
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 large onion
  • 6 cloves garlic
  • 4 stalks of celery
  • 1/2 red, yellow or orange bell pepper
  • 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 4 Cups vegetable broth
  • 4 cans reduced-sodium black beans
  • 1/2 Tablespoon cumin
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 1 Pinch of red chili flakes (optional)

Directions

Dice onions, bell pepper, celery; mince the garlic.

In a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat, add 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil. Cook veggies and garlic until tender and onions are translucent, about 8 minutes.

Add vegetable broth; increase heat to high.

Add black beans (do not drain!), cumin, salt, pepper and chili flakes (if using).

Bring soup to boil.

Reduce heat to low and simmer 45-60 minutes, stirring occassionally.

Using an immersion blender on low (or a potato masher), mix and mash the soup until it's at your desired consistency. For the best results, the soup should be well combined but still have some whole black beans.

Serve immediately.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving237
Total Fat3g4%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated0.3g1.6%
Protein14g28%
Carbs41g14%
Vitamin A21µg2%
Vitamin B60.2mg16.6%
Vitamin C18mg21%
Vitamin E2mg13%
Vitamin K15µg13%
Calcium107mg11%
Fiber16g66%
Folate (food)149µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)149µg37%
Iron5mg26%
Magnesium87mg21%
Monounsaturated1gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg10%
Phosphorus258mg37%
Polyunsaturated0.6gN/A
Potassium809mg17%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg22.7%
Sodium896mg37%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg27.8%
Water324gN/A
Zinc1mg12%
