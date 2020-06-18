  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Beyond Elote Burger

June 18, 2020 | 5:56pm
Grilled corn enhances this burger
Beyond Meat

Add some grilled corn to your burger for a delicious twist. 

This recipe is courtesy of Beyond Meat

Ready in
16 m
10 m
(prepare time)
6 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
Ingredients

For the elote

  • 2 Corn on the cob, kernels removed
  • 2 Tablespoons Vegan mayonnaise
  • 2 Tablespoons Vegan sour cream
  • 1/2 Tablespoon Olive Oil
  • 1/2 Lime, zested and juiced
  • 2 Teaspoons Chili powder
  • 1/4 Cup Finely cup cilantro
  • Kosher salt
  • 1/2 Cup Shredded parmesan cheese

For the burger

  • 1 Package Beyond Burger® patties
  • 1 Avocado, halved and sliced
  • Butter lettuce
  • Plant-based buns

Directions

For the elote

Grill corn until all sides are charred. Cut grilled corn kernels from cobs.

In a small bowl, mix together mayonnaise, sour cream, olive oil, lime zest and juice, chili powder, cilantro, and parmesan.

Add corn kernels and stir, seasoning generously with kosher salt.

For the burger

Grill Beyond Burger® patties on a lightly oiled, heated gas grill. Grill on medium-high for 3 minutes on one side. Flip and grill for another 3-4 minutes.

Top the bottom bun with lettuce leaf followed by Beyond Burger, sliced avocado, and the Mexican street corn mixture.

Place top bun on and enjoy!

