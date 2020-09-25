  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Best Challah Ever

September 25, 2020 | 12:00am
Just the right amount of sweetness
Photography and Styling by Esty Wolbe

The way the dough rises in this versatile Challah recipe, makes it easy to work with and braid. Stick to the recipe directly or go by taste and really make it you own, it's sure to be delicious either way. 

Recipe courtesy of Esty Wolbe, provided by Kosher.com

Ready in
3 h
130 m
(prepare time)
50 m
(cook time)
60
Servings
203
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 4 Tablespoons Gefen Dry Yeast or other active dry yeast
  • 5 Cups warm water
  • 2 Tablespoons plus 1 cup sugar, divided
  • 5 Pounds high gluten flour, plus more as needed
  • 2 Tablespoons salt
  • 3 eggs
  • 1/4 Cup Gefen Honey
  • 1-1/4 Cup vegetable oil

Directions

Combine dry yeast, warm water and two tablespoons sugar in a glass bowl and set aside to proof 10 minutes.

In a very large bowl, combine almost all of the flour with remaining sugar and salt.

Add the eggs, honey and oil. Mix well.

Once the yeast is proofed, add to the flour mixture and mix until all ingredients are well incorporated.

Transfer dough to working surface and knead until smooth and elastic, adding more flour as needed.

Return the dough to the large bowl, cover with plastic wrap and a towel.

Set aside to rise for an hour and a half in a warm, draft-free spot.

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Uncover the dough and "take challah" then portion and braid your challahs.

Allow to rise 10 minutes then egg wash, sprinkle toppings and bake about 45 minutes.

Allow to cool completely before storing.

Nutritional Facts
Servings60
Calories Per Serving203
Total Fat5g8%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated0.4g2.2%
Cholesterol8mg3%
Protein5g9%
Carbs34g11%
Vitamin A3µgN/A
Vitamin E1mg7%
Vitamin K0.1µg0.1%
Calcium8mg1%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)30µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)30µg7%
Iron0.5mg2.8%
Magnesium9mg2%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.8mg5%
Phosphorus50mg7%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium52mg1%
Sodium164mg7%
Sugars, added5gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11.2%
Water26gN/A
Zinc0.4mg3.3%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Best Challah Ever