Best Challah Ever

Combine dry yeast, warm water and two tablespoons sugar in a glass bowl and set aside to proof 10 minutes.

In a very large bowl, combine almost all of the flour with remaining sugar and salt.

Add the eggs, honey and oil. Mix well.

Once the yeast is proofed, add to the flour mixture and mix until all ingredients are well incorporated.

Transfer dough to working surface and knead until smooth and elastic, adding more flour as needed.

Return the dough to the large bowl, cover with plastic wrap and a towel.

Set aside to rise for an hour and a half in a warm, draft-free spot.

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Uncover the dough and "take challah" then portion and braid your challahs.

Allow to rise 10 minutes then egg wash, sprinkle toppings and bake about 45 minutes.

Allow to cool completely before storing.