If you're like us, you love having breakfast for dinner and no recipe is better than this bell pepper frittata.
Ingredients
- 6 Eggland's Best eggs
- 2/3 Cups skim milk
- 2/3 Cups bell peppers, diced
- 2/3 Cups shredded low-fat mozzarella cheese
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon pepper
- 1 Tablespoon butter
Directions
Preheat oven broiler to medium-high heat.
In a medium bowl mix eggs, milk, salt, pepper, butter until well blended; stir in diced peppers.
Cook in a 12-inch ovenproof, non-stick skillet over medium heat until edges are set and eggs begin to cook through, approximately 5 minutes.
Sprinkle shredded mozzarella cheese over eggs and remove from stove; heat under broiler until cheese is melted and eggs are set (1-2 minutes).
Cool for 10 minutes before serving.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving186
Total Fat13g20%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated7g35%
Cholesterol191mg64%
Protein13g26%
Carbs4g1%
Vitamin A206µg23%
Vitamin B120.7µg29.2%
Vitamin B60.2mg11.6%
Vitamin C21mg24%
Vitamin D1µg9%
Vitamin E0.8mg5.6%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium249mg25%
Fiber0.4g1.6%
Folate (food)32µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)32µg8%
Iron0.9mg5.1%
Magnesium17mg4%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.6%
Phosphorus237mg34%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium165mg4%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg25.2%
Sodium281mg12%
Water87gN/A
Zinc1mg13%