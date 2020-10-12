Bell Pepper Frittata

Preheat oven broiler to medium-high heat.

In a medium bowl mix eggs, milk, salt, pepper, butter until well blended; stir in diced peppers.

Cook in a 12-inch ovenproof, non-stick skillet over medium heat until edges are set and eggs begin to cook through, approximately 5 minutes.

Sprinkle shredded mozzarella cheese over eggs and remove from stove; heat under broiler until cheese is melted and eggs are set (1-2 minutes).

Cool for 10 minutes before serving.