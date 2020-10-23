beef daube provencal

Heat olive oil in a Dutch oven over low heat.

Add garlic; cook until fragrant, one minute.

Remove garlic with a slotted spoon; reserve.

Increase heat to medium-high.

Add beef, in batches, to pan.

Sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper.

Cook until browned on all sides, five minutes.

Remove beef from pan.

Add wine to pan; heat to a boil, scraping pan to loosen browned bits.

Stir in reserved garlic, beef, remaining 1 teaspoon of the salt and remaining 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper.

Add tomatoes and their liquid, bay leaf, carrots, onions, broth, tomato paste, rosemary, thyme and cloves.

Heat to a boil.

Place beef mixture in slow cooker.

Cover; cook on high five hours.

Discard bay leaf.