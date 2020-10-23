beef daube provencal

Serve this beef stew over cooked egg noodles or pasta.
This recipe appeared in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 2 Teaspoons olive oil
- 12 cloves garlic, slightly crushed
- 1 boneless chuck roast, 2 pounds, trimmed, cut into 2-inch cubes
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon freshly ground pepper
- 1 Cup red wine
- 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1 bay leaf
- 5 carrots, chopped
- 3 yellow onions, chopped
- 1/2 Cup low-sodium beef broth
- 1 Tablespoon tomato paste
- 1 Teaspoon chopped each: fresh rosemary, fresh thyme
- Dash ground cloves
Directions
Heat olive oil in a Dutch oven over low heat.
Add garlic; cook until fragrant, one minute.
Remove garlic with a slotted spoon; reserve.
Increase heat to medium-high.
Add beef, in batches, to pan.
Sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper.
Cook until browned on all sides, five minutes.
Remove beef from pan.
Add wine to pan; heat to a boil, scraping pan to loosen browned bits.
Stir in reserved garlic, beef, remaining 1 teaspoon of the salt and remaining 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper.
Add tomatoes and their liquid, bay leaf, carrots, onions, broth, tomato paste, rosemary, thyme and cloves.
Heat to a boil.
Place beef mixture in slow cooker.
Cover; cook on high five hours.
Discard bay leaf.