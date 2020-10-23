  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Beef Daube Provencal

October 23, 2020
A step up from chili, but just as easy to make
Beef daube Provencal
travellinglight/iStock/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images

Serve this beef stew over cooked egg noodles or pasta.

This recipe appeared in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
5 h 20 m
20 m
(prepare time)
5 h
(cook time)
6
Servings
405
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Teaspoons olive oil
  • 12 cloves garlic, slightly crushed
  • 1 boneless chuck roast, 2 pounds, trimmed, cut into 2-inch cubes
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 1 Cup red wine
  • 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 5 carrots, chopped
  • 3 yellow onions, chopped
  • 1/2 Cup low-sodium beef broth
  • 1 Tablespoon tomato paste
  • 1 Teaspoon chopped each: fresh rosemary, fresh thyme
  • Dash ground cloves

Directions

Heat olive oil in a Dutch oven over low heat.

Add garlic; cook until fragrant, one minute.

Remove garlic with a slotted spoon; reserve.

Increase heat to medium-high.

Add beef, in batches, to pan.

Sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper.

Cook until browned on all sides, five minutes.

Remove beef from pan.

Add wine to pan; heat to a boil, scraping pan to loosen browned bits.

Stir in reserved garlic, beef, remaining 1 teaspoon of the salt and remaining 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper.

Add tomatoes and their liquid, bay leaf, carrots, onions, broth, tomato paste, rosemary, thyme and cloves.

Heat to a boil.

Place beef mixture in slow cooker.

Cover; cook on high five hours.

Discard bay leaf.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving405
Total Fat22g33%
Sugar8gN/A
Saturated9g43%
Cholesterol94mg31%
Protein30g60%
Carbs17g6%
Vitamin A448µg50%
Vitamin B124µg100%
Vitamin B60.9mg67.5%
Vitamin C19mg21%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.9%
Vitamin E1mg9%
Vitamin K13µg11%
Calcium90mg9%
Fiber4g17%
Folate (food)33µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)33µg8%
Iron4mg23%
Magnesium56mg13%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg44%
Phosphorus332mg47%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium995mg21%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg28%
Sodium797mg33%
Thiamin (B1)0.6mg49.3%
Trans1gN/A
Water318gN/A
Zinc10mg95%
beef daube provencal